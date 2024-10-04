Nick Romano leaves Star Racing Yamaha with 2024 completed

Nick Romano and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have parted ways with the conclusion of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. He was 13th in the championship playoff series after earning one overall top 10 in three races.

“What feels like the end is often the beginning,” Romano posted on social media. “Beyond thankful for the last [five] years [at Star Racing Yamaha]. Thank you everyone.”

Romano moved to the team in 2019 as part of their amateur program. His first professional race was in the 2022 Pro Motocross opener, with a 15th-place overall finish. It did not take long to score his first top-10. That came one round later when he finished 10th and ninth in the Hangtown Motocross Classic motos and was scored 10th overall. Romano failed to crack the top five professionally but came close in the 2024 Indianapolis 250 East Triple Crown race with a sixth.

Romano was sidelined by injury for the entire 2023 season with a knee injury.

A 13th-place finish in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship matched Romano’s result in the 250 SX East division earlier in the year. These are his best points’ results so far.

Romano has not yet announced his future plans.

