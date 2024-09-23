Eli Tomac to replace Chase Sexton on 2024 Motocross of Nation’s Team USA

Eli Tomac will replace Chase Sexton on Team USA for the 2024 Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will be held which will be held in Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, October 4-9, 2024. Tomac will race in the MXGP class.

Sexton suffered an injury in a Lap 1 crash of Moto 1 in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tomac joins Aaron Plessinger (Open) and Cooper Webb (MX2) as representatives for Team USA.

“Due to the unfortunate racing incident Chase was involved in at the final round of SMX, I was the next one in line to take his place for Team USA,” Tomac said in a press release. “Aaron, Cooper, and I are ready to give it our best effort at Matterley Basin. This is very short notice for my team, but we are going to make it happen!”

Tomac removed himself from consideration for the MXoN ride late in the Pro Motocross season, deferring to Sexton’s success.

During Saturday night’s post-race news conference, Tomac said he would have a conversation with Team USA if Sexton was unable to compete. The conversation did not last long.

This will be Tomac’s fifth appearance in the international event. Tomac most recently raced in the MXoN in 2022 when it was last held in America at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan. He won the MXGP and MX2 combined moto and watched teammate Sexton finish on the podium in his two races that year.

Tomac’s first MXoN came in 2013 when he was part of the team that finished second overall in Germany. Tomac finished on the podium, in second, in one of his two motos.

“It was an unfortunate event that Chase was injured this past weekend at the SMX Final,” said Jeremy Coker, Team Manager of Monster Energy Star Racing. “Eli was asked to join Cooper and [Aaron Plessinger], and he was willing to come on board on short notice. It’s going to take a lot of work from everyone on our team to make this happen, but Star Racing is happy to support both Eli and Cooper in this effort and represent our country at MXoN.”

More SuperMotocross News

What riders said after SuperMotocross Round 3 in Las Vegas

450 Results from Las Vegas | 250 results

Jett Lawrence sweeps SMX Round 3, claims championship

Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win SMX Round 3 practice

RJ Hampshire will miss SMX Round 3

SuperMotocross season finale by the numbers

Cooper Webb joins Team USA for MXoN on a 250

Justin Cooper re-signs to one-year deal with Star Racing

Cameron McAdoo renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Max Anstie named MX2 rider for Team Great Britain

