Justin Cooper re-signs with Star Racing Yamaha in one-year deal for 2025

Justin Cooper confirmed he has renewed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2025 to compete alongside Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. Cooper has raced with the team since he turned professional in 2017.

Cooper ran a handful of 450 races in the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross (SX) series before returning to the 250 division for the Pro Motocross campaign, and has shown consistent development in the premier class this year. Earning top-10s in five of the first seven SX races, he scored his first top-five in Birmingham, Alabama. He swept the top 10 in his next seven races and came one position short of winning the SX season finale in Salt Lake City.

“Just one more year with them for now,” Cooper said on Steve Matthes’s PulpMX podcast. “It’s been a really good year. They’re pleased, I’m pleased. We have a good base going into next year. It’s been all good, no reason not to do it again.”

While this is a one-year deal for now, it is notable that Tomac will leave the team at the end of 2025, creating additional space in the Star Racing hauler.

Cooper was immediately successful in the Pro Motocross outdoor series, scoring his first podium in his third start. He was third at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. He finished in the top 10 overall in 11 rounds and worse than sixth only once.

Cooper finished fourth in the 2024 Pro Motocross championship as a rookie and has one moto top-five in the SuperMotocross World Championship this year.

Cooper crashed heavily in the first moto at Texas Motor Speedway but is expected to mount for the season finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week.

