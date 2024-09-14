Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway
FORTH WORTH, Texas - Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship may be the hottest race of the season with ambient temperature forecasted at 95 degrees. It’s going to feel a lot hotter than that on the track.
Attrition continues as there are reports Chance Hymas will not ride today or next week. His playoffs are over.
Qualification
250s
Haiden Deegan picked up the pace from Friday’s practice. He was fourth in combined speed in Session 2 yesterday and topped the chart in the first seeded qualification with a time of 1:17.416.
Minor changes were made to the course overnight, but there was a lot more speed on Friday and Qualification 2 should be the faster of the two.
Julien Beaumer continues to show that last week’s podium was not a fluke. He is second quickest and 0.129 seconds behind Deegan with a 1:17.545
Ty Masterpool (1:18.142) takes third.
RJ Hampshire and Tom Vialle round out the top five.
Practice
Chase Sexton in the 450 division and Pierce Brown in 250s were fastest in Friday practice.
