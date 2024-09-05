2024 SuperMotocross playoffs features first-ever Podcast Mashup

The SuperMotocross World Championship continues to look for ways to enhance the fan experience and this year after a full day of racing and special events, fans get to experience a Podcast Mashup for the first time in series history during the three 2024 playoff rounds held at zMax Dragway (September 7, 2024) in Concord, North Carolina, Texas Motor Speedway (September 14) in Fort Worth, Texas and the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (September 21).

SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas will be joined each Friday from from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Fan Zone by the biggest names in podcasting and radio.

Title 24’s Ricky Carmichael or Ryan Villopoto, Bubba’s World’s James Stewart, Steve Matthes of Pulp MX, and Jase Macalpine of the Gypsy Tales Podcast will try and fit their immense personalities on a single stage to do a little bench racing and discuss the events of the day.

There will be a lot to talk about.

The Fan Zone opens at 11:00 a.m. A special ticket is required for Friday activities and can be purchased at supermotocross.com.

Fans are invited to attend pre-race press conferences beginning at 11:30 a.m. The press conferences for zMax and Texas will feature 12 riders in the 450 Class and the top 10 in the 250 Class. The Las Vegas pre-race press conference will feature the top three contenders in each class as they address the media one final time before competing for the world title the next day.

Given SMX’s unique playoff progressions with double points available in Round 2 and triple points in the finale, it is a certainty that Vegas will be the deciding race.

Fans are encouraged to come loaded with a few questions of their own to add to those asked by the media, creating a truly interactive fan experience.

Practice sessions begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by autograph sessions at team rigs from 3:35 until 4:00 p.m. for fans who want to get their autographs before race day.

Rest easy; there will then be time to hit the merchandise trailers before heading over to the Podcast Mashup.

