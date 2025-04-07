 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Day 5
Madelene Sagstrom loses 4-up lead, bounces back to win T-Mobile Match Play
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Day 5
Madelene Sagstrom loses 4-up lead, bounces back to win T-Mobile Match Play
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Darlington

Watch Now

Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin

April 6, 2025 10:28 PM
Hear from Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell following Denny Hamlin's Cup win at Darlington.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
christopher_bell.jpg
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250330.jpg
02:56
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin
nbc_nas_cupmville_250330.jpg
16:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
nbc_moto_xfinitymartinsville_250329.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
craftsmanblueridge.jpg
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250324.jpg
02:41
Bowman, Hamlin break down what happened in Miami
nbc_nas_cupmiami_250323.jpg
16:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead
nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_250322.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Miami on The CW
nbc_nas_trucksmiamiv2_250321.jpg
12:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
nbc_nas_cupvegas_v2_250316.jpg
16:30
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_nascar_lasvegas_250315.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nas_trucksvegas_250314.jpg
10:28
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_bell4peat_250310.jpg
01:00
Bell on cusp of first Cup Series 4-peat since 2007
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250309.jpg
02:43
Hamlin, Larson react to Bell’s win at Phoenix
nbc_nas_phxhl_250309.jpg
16:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
xfin_phoenix.jpg
09:46
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
06:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
06:23
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
syd_mpx.jpg
04:21
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to Grand Slam sweep
oly_atw200_race2_250406.jpg
03:17
Jefferson-Wooden sweeps after gusty finish to 200m
oly_atm3000_race2_240506.jpg
05:23
Fisher nets Grand Slam title; Gebrhiwet wins 3000m
oly_atm800_race2_250406.jpg
04:38
Arop runs away in 800m; Wanyonyi wins overall
oly_atm100_race2_250406.jpg
03:13
Zhoya wins 100m to secure Short Hurdles slam title
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarsmenv2_250406.jpg
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
oly_atw5k_race2_250406.jpg
07:48
Taye wins 5000m, completes Grand Slam sweep
oly_atm400h_race2_250406.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos comes from behind for 400m sweep in JAM
track.jpg
03:28
Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_golf_drivechipputt_250406.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_golf_playoffreax_250406.jpg
01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints