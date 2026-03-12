 Skip navigation
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus

  
Published March 12, 2026

We’re getting to the high point of the spring for fantasy baseball drafts, so we gathered the Rotoworld staff to compile our consensus starting pitcher rankings.

ADP (average draft position) is certainly a useful guide, but sometimes it’s nice to see individual opinions from some of your favorite analysts. It can be a valuable separator, especially if you are conflicted at a certain point in a draft.

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

MLB: SEP 26 Pirates at Braves
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Everything you need for 2026 fantasy baseball draft season.

2026 Consensus Starting Pitcher Rankings

﻿Player Pouliot Samulski Schiano Short Montanez Bissell Shovein Crawford Consensus Avg Consensus Rank
Skubal, Tarik 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1.12 1
Skenes, Paul 2 3 1 2 3 3 2 2 2.25 2
Crochet, Garrett 3 2 3 3 2 2 3 3 2.62 3
Yamamoto, Yoshinobu 6 4 5 4 5 4 4 4 4.50 4
Sanchez, Cristopher 5 7 4 5 4 6 6 9 5.75 5
Woo, Bryan 7 5 6 7 6 5 5 6 5.88 6
Gilbert, Logan 4 6 7 6 10 7 9 5 6.75 7
Brown, Hunter 14 10 8 8 7 8 13 8 9.50 8
deGrom, Jacob 10 13 9 10 8 12 11 7 10.00 9
Fried, Max 8 8 11 9 12 11 12 10 10.12 10
Sale, Chris 11 17 10 11 9 10 7 11 10.75 11
Ragans, Cole 18 9 13 12 14 9 15 13 12.88 12
Kirby, George 9 12 12 15 11 14 20 14 13.38 13
Webb, Logan 16 16 17 13 13 13 8 12 13.50 14
Ohtani, Shohei 12 11 14 17 17 15 22 16 15.50 15
Valdez, Framber 13 24 18 23 22 19 10 17 18.25 16
Ryan, Joe 15 14 27 14 19 18 23 18 18.50 17
Bradish, Kyle 23 15 16 18 16 16 18 28 18.75 18
Cease, Dylan 17 20 20 19 20 20 14 23 19.12 19
Peralta, Freddy 34 18 15 16 18 17 21 20 19.88 20
Luzardo, Jesus 26 23 26 22 15 22 17 15 20.75 21
Wheeler, Zack 21 29 21 25 23 24 26 19 23.50 22
Perez, Eury 25 19 19 20 21 21 48 21 24.25 23
Rasmussen, Drew 24 27 22 27 25 30 30 27 26.50 24
Pivetta, Nick 31 26 38 21 27 25 24 26 27.25 25
McLean, Nolan 27 41 25 28 24 26 31 42 30.50 26
Gray, Sonny 22 40 43 24 29 41 25 24 31.00 27
Snell, Blake 20 30 39 36 39 27 33 25 31.12 28
Glasnow, Tyler 37 22 35 26 30 29 52 29 32.50 29
King, Michael 46 21 37 34 31 36 27 34 33.25 30
Gausman, Kevin 35 46 32 42 28 28 16 41 33.50 31
Burns, Chase 43 44 29 36 32 23 28 35 33.75 32
Misiorowski, Jacob 19 34 30 39 38 37 46 30 34.12 33
Pepiot, Ryan 49 25 23 30 34 38 42 37 34.75 34
Sheehan, Emmet 40 45 24 35 33 33 29 43 35.25 35
Woodruff, Brandon 36 31 54 29 37 39 43 22 36.38 36
Eovaldi, Nathan 44 39 31 47 36 48 34 44 40.38 37
Lodolo, Nick 47 36 42 37 26 34 63 38 40.38 38
Yesavage, Trey 45 51 49 38 40 32 40 32 40.88 39
Alcantara, Sandy 48 28 33 40 42 42 70 36 42.38 40
Suarez, Ranger 32 52 50 45 46 51 36 31 42.88 41
Schlittler, Cam 65 33 34 33 35 31 68 49 43.50 42
Bibee, Tanner 30 60 53 31 41 52 47 40 44.25 43
Horton, Cade 39 42 41 41 43 45 71 39 45.12 44
Cabrera, Edward 42 38 48 44 47 47 51 45 45.25 45
Chandler, Bubba 54 43 28 51 44 35 69 47 46.38 46
Rogers, Trevor 90 35 36 48 48 40 19 65 47.62 47
Gore, MacKenzie 33 48 61 49 54 64 32 52 49.12 48
Imanaga, Shota 52 53 56 43 50 53 38 48 49.12 49
Strider, Spencer 56 61 51 58 45 55 41 33 50.00 50
Williams, Gavin 58 47 40 54 51 44 57 53 50.50 51
Cole, Gerrit 29 72 58 32 60 43 55 56 50.62 52
Ray, Robbie 90 37 45 52 49 46 44 46 51.12 53
Rodon, Carlos 51 71 47 50 61 54 39 61 54.25 54
Boyd, Matthew 38 69 59 57 55 62 49 54 55.38 55
Baz, Shane 68 54 44 59 52 61 53 58 56.12 56
Imai, Tatsuya 90 32 52 61 58 56 37 64 56.25 57
Bubic, Kris 62 50 64 59 56 49 65 51 57.00 58
Musgrove, Joe 28 67 60 55 69 63 62 55 57.38 59
Castillo, Luis 90 66 46 56 57 57 45 50 58.38 60
McClanahan, Shane 41 49 90 60 62 60 76 66 63.00 61
Nola, Aaron 90 55 57 62 66 70 56 70 65.75 62
Gallen, Zac 90 68 67 65 65 68 50 67 67.50 63
Kelly, Merrill 74 90 66 68 67 65 54 62 68.25 64
Bieber, Shane 60 76 90 70 64 59 72 57 68.50 65
Abbott, Andrew 90 56 55 90 63 58 75 63 68.75 66
Senga, Kodai 70 57 63 61 70 90 58 90 69.88 67
Miller, Bryce 53 90 90 53 68 74 74 59 70.12 68
Flaherty, Jack 90 77 72 90 53 90 35 73 72.50 69
Nelson, Ryne 90 58 66 90 59 90 64 90 75.88 70
Steele, Justin 59 74 90 70 90 67 91 69 76.25 71
Greene, Hunter 50 90 90 90 90 50 91 60 76.38 72
Manaea, Sean 71 90 90 66 71 90 61 72 76.38 73
Weathers, Ryan 90 59 69 71 90 72 91 90 79.00 74
Leiter, Jack 90 90 90 90 72 71 67 71 80.12 75
Ponce, Cody 63 90 74 90 90 90 59 90 80.75 76
Henderson, Logan 61 90 90 67 90 90 91 68 80.88 77
Rodriguez, Grayson 90 73 73 90 90 69 91 75 81.38 78
Matthews, Zebby 66 90 90 69 90 66 91 90 81.50 79
Cantillo, Joey 90 64 70 90 75 90 91 90 82.50 80
Cameron, Noah 90 62 90 90 90 90 75 74 82.62 81
Ashcraft, Braxton 75 90 68 90 73 90 91 90 83.38 82
Messick, Parker 72 90 90 74 90 73 91 90 83.75 83
Schwellenbach, Spencer 55 90 90 90 90 75 91 90 83.88 84
Burrows, Mike 90 90 90 90 74 90 60 90 84.25 85
Soriano, Jose 90 90 62 90 90 90 73 90 84.38 86
Detmers, Reid 67 90 90 75 90 90 91 90 85.38 87
Eflin, Zach 90 70 90 72 90 90 91 90 85.38 88
Holmes, Clay 73 90 90 74 90 90 91 90 86.00 89
Taillon, Jameson 57 90 90 90 90 90 91 90 86.00 90
Lugo, Seth 90 63 90 90 90 90 91 90 86.75 91
Martinez, Nick 64 90 90 90 90 90 91 90 86.88 92
Painter, Andrew 90 65 90 90 90 90 91 90 87.00 93
Priester, Quinn 90 90 90 90 90 90 66 90 87.00 94
Sasaki, Roki 90 90 90 90 90 90 69 90 87.38 95
Lopez, Reynaldo 69 90 90 90 90 90 91 90 87.50 96
Cavalli, Cade 90 90 71 90 90 90 91 90 87.75 97
Bradley, Taj 90 90 75 90 90 90 91 90 88.25 98
Jones, Jared 90 75 90 90 90 90 91 90 88.25 99

