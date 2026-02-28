 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut
Alex Karaban helps No. 6 UConn edge Seton Hall 71-67 after being added to Huskies of Honor
Cole Hocker
Cole Hocker edges Yared Nuguse, Nico Young for U.S. indoor 3000m title
Track &amp; Field: USA Indoor Championships
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
nbc_golf_cognizantr3_260228.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City

Watch Now

HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg

February 28, 2026 03:32 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida.

nbc_nas_atlantahl_260222.jpg
14:51
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway
nbc_nas_daytona500_260215.jpg
14:51
Highlights: 68th Daytona 500
nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_nas_d500quals_260211.jpg
07:42
Highlights: 2026 Daytona 500 qualifying
nbc_nas_clashhl_260204.jpg
14:59
Highlights: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Latest Clips

GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
nbc_nfl_francismauigoa_260228.jpg
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
nbc_pl_pep_260228.jpg
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
nbc_nfl_protor_260228.jpg
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
nbc_nfl_vegaloane_260228.jpg
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_studioreax_260228.jpg
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
nbc_pl_leedsmc_260228.jpg
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
nbc_pft_lamu_260228.jpg
05:52
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
nbc_pft_miller_260228.jpg
06:08
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_260228.jpg
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_260228.jpg
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleeverton_260228.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal1_260228.jpg
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal2_260228.jpg
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal3_260228.jpg
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal4_260228.jpg
01:00
Kayode’s own goal gives Burnley hope v. Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal5_260228.jpg
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal6_260228.jpg
01:25
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level at 3-3
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal7_260228.jpg
01:25
Damsgaard’s brace gives Brentford 4-3 lead
nbc_pl_burvbre_260228.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brentford Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260228.jpg
01:31
Van Dijk’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260228.jpg
01:26
Ekitike fires Liverpool ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260228.jpg
01:13
Mac Allister volleys Liverpool 3-0 up v. West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260228.jpg
01:08
Gakpo’s deflected effort puts Liverpool 4-1 up
nbc_pl_livgoal6_260228.jpg
01:18
Disasi’s own goal makes it 5-2 for Liverpool