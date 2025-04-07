 Skip navigation
Top News

T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Day 5
Madelene Sagstrom loses 4-up lead, bounces back to win T-Mobile Match Play
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Day 5
Madelene Sagstrom loses 4-up lead, bounces back to win T-Mobile Match Play
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals

April 6, 2025 09:43 PM
Watch the best highlights from the championship match of T-Mobile Match Play between Madeline Sagstrom and Lauren Coughlin at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
9:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
9:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
8:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
1:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
5:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
5:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
2:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
1:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
Now Playing

nbc_golf_angelastanfordintv_250319.jpg
14:32
Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayfinal_250309.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgabluebaysrd3hl_240308.jpg
09:11
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
06:23
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
syd_mpx.jpg
04:21
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to Grand Slam sweep
oly_atw200_race2_250406.jpg
03:17
Jefferson-Wooden sweeps after gusty finish to 200m
oly_atm3000_race2_240506.jpg
05:23
Fisher nets Grand Slam title; Gebrhiwet wins 3000m
oly_atm800_race2_250406.jpg
04:38
Arop runs away in 800m; Wanyonyi wins overall
oly_atm100_race2_250406.jpg
03:13
Zhoya wins 100m to secure Short Hurdles slam title
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarsmenv2_250406.jpg
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
oly_atw5k_race2_250406.jpg
07:48
Taye wins 5000m, completes Grand Slam sweep
oly_atm400h_race2_250406.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos comes from behind for 400m sweep in JAM
track.jpg
03:28
Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_golf_drivechipputt_250406.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_golf_playoffreax_250406.jpg
01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31