Watch Now
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
Watch the best highlights from the championship match of T-Mobile Match Play between Madeline Sagstrom and Lauren Coughlin at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Up Next
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
See the best shots and moments from the fourth day of play at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
See the best shots and moments from the third day of play at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
See the best shots and moments from the second day of play at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
See the best shots and moments from opening-day action at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club.
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford's Mach-E
LPGA stars Maria Fassi, Megan Khang, Lauren Coughlin, and Maja Stark get the need for speed with Ford Brand Ambassador, Hailie Deegan, in the all-new Mustang Mach-E GT.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third round of the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the second round of the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club.