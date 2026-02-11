2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Raiders land Fernando Mendoza, Chiefs add Jeremiyah Love in Kyle Dvorchak’s mock

With the Super Bowl in the rearview, the 2026 NFL Draft order is set, and all eyes are on the offseason. This is my first guess as to how the draft would play out if it were held today.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

No surprises here. Mendoza isn’t a generational quarterback prospect, but he is more than worth taking a gamble on at the top of the draft if you don’t have a quarterback. The Raiders will be cutting Geno Smith this offseason and are back to square one at the most important position in football.

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese is a true hybrid player, excelling at both off-ball linebacker and EDGE. At 6’4/243, he is going to draw endless comparisons to Micah Parsons. It’s a lofty comp, but one that is apt for a player of Reese’s caliber. Aaron Glenn needs to replenish this side of the ball, and Reese can fill multiple holes for the Jets.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Cardinals will likely let right tackle Jonah Williams walk in free agency. This class just so happens to be particularly strong at right tackle. Fano played on the left side early in his career but blossomed over the last two years as the Utes’ starting right tackle.

4. Tennessee Titans

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

With Reese’s position up for debate, Bain likely enters draft night as the consensus EDGE1. The Titans just hired a defensive-minded head coach and have a roster that screams best player available in Round 1. Bain stood out in the regular season and erupted in the playoffs, tallying five sacks in four games.

5. New York Giants

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Giants have to protect Jaxson Dart in his second season. The rookie was everything Giants fans could have hoped for in 2025, but his willingness to take hard hits was compounded by the Giants’ weak offensive line. Mauigoa logged the seventh-most pass-blocking reps in college football over the past two years. He ranked outside the top 300 in sacks allowed, conceding just three.

6. Cleveland Browns

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Like the Titans, it’s best player available from here until sundown for Cleveland. Downs doesn’t play one of the most valuable positions in football, but he’s so impactful in his role that plenty of teams will view him as a lottery pick. His versatility will allow him to fill multiple holes on an underperforming Cleveland defense.

7. Washington Commanders

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The only other contender for EDGE1, Bailey led the country in sacks (14.5) and pressure rate (20.2 percent). At 6’3/250, Bailey is notably undersized for an NFL EDGE, but his production speaks for itself. Dan Quinn gets a high-ceiling defender to rebuild his defense around.

8. New Orleans Saints

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Saints found a gem in Tyler Shough, but Chris Olave has one year left on his deal and the team has nothing at wide receiver beyond him. Even if they extend Olave this offseason — I assume they will — Shough needs more than just him and Juwan Johnson to throw to. Tate was an elite No. 2 in college and gets the opportunity to fill that role alongside a fellow Buckeye in the pros.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

In my heart, I don’t think the Chiefs do this. It’s too much fun for a team that hasn’t understood that concept in years. On the other hand, the team needs a legitimate run game to give Patrick Mahomes more space to work with through the air. With a career average of 6.7 yards per carry and elite home run speed, Love will force defenses to respect the Chiefs’ ground game for the first time in years.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Bengals have no choice but to go back to the well on defense via the draft. They were 30th in points allowed and haven’t had a top-20 season on defense since 2022. Woods is a versatile interior defender who can disrupt the pass and the run. His traits outclassed the on-field production in college, but that hasn’t been an issue for the Bengals in the past.

11. Miami Dolphins

Jordan Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyreek Hill is expected to be cut, leaving the Dolphins with Jaylen Waddle and not much else at wide receiver in 2026. While not a massive wideout, Tyson’s 6’2/200 frame would still give the Phins a size complement to Waddle. He also profiles as a different player stylistically. Tyson can win at the catch point with strong hands and work downfield, allowing Waddle to occupy an underneath role as he did in previous seasons.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Georgia

No one is sure how, but trading Micah Parsons away left the Cowboys with the worst defense in the NFL. Now Jerry Jones is back to square one on that side of the ball. As expected, the first order of business will be adding a pass-rusher. At 6’6/285, Faulk is built like a pro defensive end. He is also particularly adept at defending the run, with PFF grading him as a top-20 EDGE against the run in 2025.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy had already cemented himself as the early CB1 of this class in 2024, but a torn ACL in January forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. There haven’t been any reports indicating it’s a long-term issue, meaning teams will likely keep him as the top corner on their boards. The Rams’ defense faltered down the stretch, largely because they didn’t have a secondary capable of matching their pass-rush. McCoy is strong in coverage and even better at stealing passes, logging four interceptions in 2024 and two in his previous season at Oregon.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Baltimore ranked 29th in pressure rate last year and just signed a former defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter as their head coach. Minter is going to need more firepower on defense. Mesidor is an older prospect, having spent six years in college, but he was productive as early as his freshman season. He notched five sacks at West Virginia in 2020 and closed his career with 12.5 at Miami this year.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Lavonte David is 36 years old, a free agent, and just had his worst year as a pro, according to PFF. It’s time for the Bucs to find his replacement. Styles is an elite tackler with the size to step into running lanes and the speed to hang with tight ends and even wide receivers in coverage. His experience as a safety in 2022 and 2023 certainly helps in coverage as well.

16. New York Jets (via Colts)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Jets are back on the board and still have gaps to fill on defense. Delane played three years at Virginia Tech before breaking out at LSU. PFF graded him as their No. 3 corner and he earned First-team All-SEC honors. Delane has loads of experience in multiple schemes but is still only 22 years old.

17. Detroit Lions

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Lions’ dominant offensive line was arguably their biggest strength during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. They fell closer to the middle of the pack last year, and the offense suffered as a result. Ioane is the runaway favorite to be the top interior lineman to hear his name called in April. He was a three-year starter at Penn State with experience at both guard spots. He hasn’t given up a sack since Week 10…of the 2023 season.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Brian Flores’s blitz-crazed defense is great at rattling quarterbacks, but it quickly falls apart when his corners can’t hold up for a couple of seconds. PFF ranked Minnesota as the No. 17 defense in coverage this year. Terrell — brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell — is a great athlete with a knack for making plays. He forced five fumbles and notched three sacks despite logging just 13 pass-rush reps. At 5’11/180, he lacks ideal size for an NFL outside corner, but Terrell will be, at worst, a starting slot corner in Week 1.

19. Carolina Panthers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Panthers are one of the more wide-open teams picking in the teens. They could add on defense after ranking 23rd in EPA per play allowed. On the other hand, 2026 might be their final push to make Bryce Young a franchise quarterback. Adding a Swiss Army Knife in Sadiq would, at a minimum, give Young no excuses for not taking the next step. Sadiq ran routes from out wide, the slot, and inline at Oregon. He was dynamite with the ball in his hands, generating well over half of his career yardage after the catch.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The defensive rebuild continues for Dallas at pick No. 20. Cisse is a physical corner who is at his best in man coverage. He’s also a willing run defender who can find another gear by simply tackling with better technique. Cisse’s game needs some refinement in multiple areas, but there are things you can’t teach that he does stunningly well.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Steelers cannot go another year with Calvin Austin as their WR2. They might not even want to go another season with DK Metcalf as their definitive WR1. Lemon got better every year at USC, peaking at 1,156 yards with a stellar yards per route run of 3.1 in 2025. He would be an immediate WR2 upgrade and should eventually become the team’s top dog.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Chargers already have an elite defense, but there’s no reason for them not to double down on that strength, especially after losing DC Jesse Minter. McDonald only started one year at Ohio State. He totaled three sacks in 2025 and was a force against the run.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor is a former five-star recruit with three years of starting left tackle experience in the SEC. It took him a few years to realize his potential, but PFF graded him as a top-five tackle in the country this year. Howie Roseman is running to the podium if a player with this profile is available.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Browns need to improve their offensive line, even if their quarterback of the future isn’t on the roster yet. Lomu was a two-year starter at left tackle with a well-rounded game. The NFL Combine will be huge for his draft stock. Lomu moves well for a tackle on tape but is listed at just 308 pounds. He could shoot up draft boards if he tests well and puts on a few pounds.

25. Chicago Bears

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Bears solved many of their issues on offense under Ben Johnson. The defense was another story. Chicago ranked 23rd in points allowed and 21st in EPA per play. Howell broke out with 9.5 sacks in 2023 at Bowling Green. It took him a year to find his stride after transferring to the SEC, but he reemerged in 2025 with a career-high 11.5 sacks.

26. Buffalo Bills

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Bills have repeatedly failed to secure Josh Allen a No. 1 receiver. They have even struggled to get him competent No. 2 options, striking out on Josh Palmer and Curtis Samuel in free agency. No more half measures. At 6’4/204, Boston has alpha size. He also wins where pro WR1s do: downfield and on the boundary.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The 49ers shed bloated contracts on defense like it was going out of style last offseason. The moves were financially necessary but left them with shockingly little talent on that side of the ball. Now they are changing defensive coordinators and need to restock the on-field talent. Banks is a work in progress. At 6’6/335, he has the size to be a wrecking ball on the interior, but a foot injury in 2025 cost him a potential capstone season.

28. Houston Texans

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Keeping C.J. Stroud upright will be the Texans’ top priority this offseason. Stroud is a difference-maker from a clean pocket but struggles when defenses get pressure. Freeling has an NFL frame and moves well, but his lack of experience — 16 career starts — often shows up on tape. He is a gamble, but one that Houston should consider making if he is on the board.

29. Los Angeles Rams

Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Rob Havenstein’s contract is up. He will turn 34 shortly after the draft and is coming off a down year. The Rams could bring him back on a team-friendly deal, or they could move directly toward the future by drafting his heir. Another career right tackle, Dunker is a mauler in the run game who makes up for a lack of athleticism with tenacity. He also got some limited run at both guard spots early in his days as a Hawkeye, so his future team will have a backup plan if he doesn’t work out at tackle.

30. Denver Broncos

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Even for a team with a stacked roster on defense, you can never have too many pass-rushers. Parker exploded in 2024 with 11 sacks but regressed to five in his final season. The extra attention he saw from opposing offenses may have ultimately been too much to handle. In Denver, Parker would get the benefit of Nick Bonitto owning the spotlight, granting Parker one-on-one matchups to take advantage of.

31. New England Patriots

Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

New England’s wide receiver room is entirely untenable for a team with an MVP-caliber quarterback. Stefon Diggs is a part-time player, while Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins are both jump-ball specialists. Concepcion is a speedy separator who can win downfield or after the catch.

32. Seattle Seahawks

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Like most Super Bowl teams, the Seahawks are largely set on both sides of the ball, giving them the freedom to look at the top of the board, no matter the position. At this point in the draft, that player is do-it-all middle linebacker CJ Allen. The Georgia alum can cover, stop the run, and even get to the quarterback when asked. The only thing keeping him from going higher is the league’s decreasing emphasis on off-ball linebackers.

