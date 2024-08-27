Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger named 2024 MXoN Team USA riders; 250 announcement still to come

Chase Sexton has been named as the MXGP rider and captain, while Aaron Plessinger will be the Open rider for Team USA in the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will be held in Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, October 4-9, 2024. The 250 rider will be announced later this week after Haiden Deegan has been evaluated for a potential wrist injury.

Sexton was crowned the 2024 Pro Motocross champion at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, this past weekend after sweeping the round. Plessinger finished second in both motos and third in points behind Sexton and Australia’s Hunter Lawrence, making these the two highest-finishing Americans in Motocross.

Ken Roczen headlines Germany’s 2024 Motocross of Nations roster Ken Roczen won the MXGP division last year and helped his team to a fourth-place overall finish.

Chase Sexton celebrates 2024 Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway. - Align Media

At Ironman, in the post-race press conference, Eli Tomac removed himself from consideration as the Open rider, saying that the honor should rightly go to Plessinger given his performance this season and the number of rounds Tomac was forced to miss because of a thumb injury.

Deegan, the 250 Motocross titlist, would have preference to ride in that division but is seeking a medical opinion about whether he should undergo surgery to repair his wrist.

Tom Vialle named MX2 rider for Team France in Motocross of Nations Team France will field the same team they used to win the 2023 Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.

Should Deegan be unable to attend the MXoN, Levi Kitchen would be the next in line after finishing third in the 250 championship, but he was banged up in a Moto 2 crash in Ironman. He has announced he is healthy and will be part of the SuperMotocross World Championship, which begins September 7, 2024, at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

Plessinger returns to the team he led in 2023 to a sixth-place overall finish. In the post-race news conference at Ironman, he said he hopes to redeem his performance from last year when he finished fifth in his first race and struggled in the second race, losing a lap and finishing 18th.

Team USA last won the MXoN in 2022 when the race was held at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan. Sexton was the Open rider that year and Tomac was the captain.

