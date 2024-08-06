Ken Roczen headlines Germany’s 2024 Motocross of Nations roster

Riding in the MXGP division, Ken Roczen will lead Germany’s 2024 Motocross of Nations roster October 5-6 at Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, with Simon Längenfelder in MX2 and Max Nagl in the Open class. Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider will be the Team Managers.

This is the 77th running of the international event.

“I am excited for another go at the Motocross of Nations,” Roczen said in a press release. “This one feels extra fun for me as Matterley Basin is one of my favorite tracks. I’m hoping for good teamwork with Simon and Max and an exciting weekend. If we can make smart choices and avoid making little mistakes, and of course the big mistakes too, I think we can have a shot at the podium.”

Roczen missed the start of the Pro Motocross season but will return this week in Unadilla in the 450 division. He will race a 250 in the season-ending event at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and is expected to run the full SuperMotocross World Championship in the premiere class.

Roczen won the 2023 individual rider title in Ernee, France, with results of third in his first moto and second in Moto 2. He won the MX2 division in 2010, 2011, and 2013.

Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds Despite missing the first eight Pro Motocross rounds, Ken Roczen vaults ahead of Hunter Lawrence in betting odds.

Längenfelder will represent the team in the 250cc, MX2 division.

“I am very happy to be part of the German team again,” Längenfelder said. “With Ken and Max we are very well positioned. Matterley Basin is a good track and I have good memories there. I got my first Grand Prix win there.”

Nagl, 36, will be one of the oldest riders in the field. Starting his first MXoN at 16, he has been a part of the roster for all but two seasons since. However, he missed the last two events and is eager to show his potential in what he believes will be his last attempt.

France was victorious last year, with Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux competing. Despite Roczen MXGP overall victory, Germany finished fourth.

The United States team of Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig finished eighth last year among 20 countries that scored points.

