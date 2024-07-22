Eli Tomac returns to training, eyes Budds Creek for comeback

Eli Tomac announced on social media that he has begun training and hopes to return for Round 10 of the Pro Motocross Championship.

“I’ve been out on my [Mountain Bike] a few times trying to build confidence and strength back in my thumb,” Tomac posted. “It’s been a long recovery, but is now starting to make real progress with the pins removed. When will I be back? That’s still TBD, but I’m sure after a few rides I’ll know a realistic timeframe. Hoping for around Budds Creek.”

Tomac chose to skip the Monster Energy Supercross finale in Salt Lake City to undergo thumb surgery and get a head start on recovery.

He finished fourth in the championship with 282 points, which has allowed him to remain comfortably inside the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross rankings with a 164-point advantage over the cutline. He is currently 11th in the standings behind Cooper Webb and ahead of Ken Roczen, both of whom have not yet competed in the Pro Motocross season.

Cooper Webb undergoes thumb surgery, will miss opening rounds of Pro Motocross Cooper Webb injured his thumb in an incident with eventual champion Jett Lawrence in Round 9 in Birmingham

Tomac qualified for last year’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship, but was unable to race while he recovered from a season-ending Achilles Tendon injury. He had enough combined points to be credited with 23rd in the unified championship, however.

Tomac’s thumb injury near the end of the Supercross championship was the first of a rash of this type of injury that has also sidelined Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence.

Jett Lawrence to miss remainder of Pro Motocross season with thumb injury Jett Lawrence suffered a thumb injury in practice ahead of the Red Bud Nationals and will miss the remainder of 2024 Pro Motocross. He expects to return for the SuperMotocross championship.

More SuperMotocross News

450 results from Washougal | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins third straight at Washougal

Washougal Betting Odds

Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways

Stylez Robertson back in training

Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Suzuki

Chance Hymas injures leg, hopes to attend Washougal

Chase Sexton wins second straight at Spring Creek

Phil Nicoletti’s stress reliever

Anger fueled Chance Hymas’ win

