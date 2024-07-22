Eli Tomac returns to training, eyes Budds Creek for comeback
Eli Tomac announced on social media that he has begun training and hopes to return for Round 10 of the Pro Motocross Championship.
“I’ve been out on my [Mountain Bike] a few times trying to build confidence and strength back in my thumb,” Tomac posted. “It’s been a long recovery, but is now starting to make real progress with the pins removed. When will I be back? That’s still TBD, but I’m sure after a few rides I’ll know a realistic timeframe. Hoping for around Budds Creek.”
Tomac chose to skip the Monster Energy Supercross finale in Salt Lake City to undergo thumb surgery and get a head start on recovery.
He finished fourth in the championship with 282 points, which has allowed him to remain comfortably inside the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross rankings with a 164-point advantage over the cutline. He is currently 11th in the standings behind Cooper Webb and ahead of Ken Roczen, both of whom have not yet competed in the Pro Motocross season.
Tomac qualified for last year’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship, but was unable to race while he recovered from a season-ending Achilles Tendon injury. He had enough combined points to be credited with 23rd in the unified championship, however.
Tomac’s thumb injury near the end of the Supercross championship was the first of a rash of this type of injury that has also sidelined Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence.
