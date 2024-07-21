2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Washougal: Chase Sexton carries one-race advantage into break

Chase Sexton continued to struggle to get out of the gate quickly in the Washougal (Wash.) National but his midrace pace is the best in the field and he overhauled the pack to sweep the motos for a third straight week.

Starting sixth in Moto 1, it took nearly the entire moto to catch teammate Aaron Plessinger and a mistake by that rider with four to go handed the lead to Sexton. A fourth-place start in Moto 2 meant it took only 10 laps to find the front and while Sexton failed to lead the most laps in either race, he added 15 points to his Pro Motocross championship advantage.

Sexton’s lead now stands at 28 points, which is more than one complete moto with six remaining.

Plessinger earned the holeshot in the first race and was on pace to win his first career moto after leading most of the laps. Under pressure from Sexton, he stalled his bike as time was running off the clock and gave up the lead. Plessinger held on to finish second. Moto 2 required a little more work. Plessinger started that race fifth and followed his teammate through the field until he stalled at third. He earned enough points for second overall.

Jason Anderson scored his first overall podium in nearly a year with finishes of fourth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. Anderson started fourth in the first race and settled into a fast pace. He was much faster out of the gate in the second race, and while he did not get the holeshot, he was first at the end of Lap 1, a position he held until being passed by Sexton on Lap 9. Anderson’s last podium finish came at Budds Creek in August, 2023.

For the first time since 2020. Honda failed to podium in a Pro Motocross race. Hunter Lawrence was the fastest qualifier of the Washougal National and showed speed out of the gates, finishing Lap 1 of Moto 1 third. He was second at the completion of the first lap of Moto 2. Lawrence could not hang onto the leaders in either race, finishing fifth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2 to earn 35 points. He was assigned fourth-place via the tiebreaking procedure of which rider had a better second race.

Justin Cooper had strong starts in both motos and needs to work on durability. Starting second in Moto 1, he fell back one position at the checkers. He earned the holeshot in Moto 2, but dropped to third by the completion of that lap. He lost four more spots during the race to finish seventh overall. He finished fifth overall.

Returning from injury, Dean Wilson scored points in both motos to help secure his position in the top 20 in the SuperMotocross World Championship standings. He finished 16th in Moto 1 and 17th in Moto 2 for 16th overall.

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Washougal (points earners):

1. Chase Sexton, 1 - 1 (50)

2. Aaron Plessinger, 2 - 3 (42)

3. Jason Anderson, 4 - 2 (40)

4. Hunter Lawrence, 5 - 4 (35)

5. Justin Cooper, 3 - 7 (35)

6. Dylan Ferrandis, 6 - 5 (33)

7. Malcolm Stewart, 10 - 6 (28)

8. Freddie Noren, 8 - 8 (28)

9. Christian Craig, 7 - 12 (25)

10. Marshal Weltin, 11 - 9 (24)

11. Harri Kullas, 13 - 10 (21)

12. Derek Kelley, 14 - 11 (19)

13. Kyle Chisholm, 15 - 16 (13)

14. Grant Harlan, 9 - 38 (13)

15. Cullin Park, 18 - 14 (12)

16. Dean Wilson, 16 - 17 (11)

17. Romain Pape, 12 - 34 (10)

18. Phillip Nicoletti, 34 - 13 (9)

19. Lorenzo Locurcio, 25 - 15 (7)

20. John Short, 20 - 19 (5)

21. Max Miller, 17 - 30 (5)

22. Anthony Rodriguez, 35 - 18 (4)

23. Carson Brown, 19 - 23 (3)

24. Jake Masterpool, 36 - 20 (2)

25. Shane McElrath, 21 - 21 (2)

