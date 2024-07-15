2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Spring Creek: Levi Kitchen becomes third first time winner of 2024

The math was simple for Levi Kitchen on his way to his first Pro Motocross victory at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, as he swept the weekend with a pair of moto wins to score his first overall Pro Motocross victory. Kitchen joins Ty Masterpool, who earned his first win at High Point and last week’s winner from RedBud, Chance Hymas, as first time winners this seson.

Kitchen finished second in the Monster Energy Supercross West division and rolled that momentum into the outdoor season with podium finishes at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, but he plummeted through the standings in the next four rounds with a best result of fifth at Thunder Valley.

The timing of Kitchen’s surge is fortuitous as the series heads to his home track in Washougal, Washington, next week before taking a break for Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals.

Heavy rain soaked the track at the end of Moto 2 in the 450 class and contributed to a chaotic second race for the 250 riders.

Haiden Deegan and last week’s winner, Chance Hymas, collided in Turn 1 of Moto 2 at the front of the field. Deegan’s muffler was severely mangled and stood at nearly a 90-degree angle to his bike as he tried to remount, so he gave it a quick kick into place and tried to charge from the back. Deegan slogged through the heavy field to finish fourth in Moto 2, and that, combined with a third-place result in the first race, put him second on the overall chart.

More importantly, he finished ahead of his principal rivals and extended his lead to 51 points, the equivalent of more than one full round of racing.

Self-directed anger fuels Chance Hymas’ first Pro Motocross win Chance Hymas: “I was pretty mad after the first moto with the way I was riding, and I knew I had to put the anger somewhere ... I put it in the second moto.”

Casey Cochran’s team had to tell him he scored his first Motocross podium after riding one of the best races of his career. Cochran was far enough outside the Turn 1 carnage that he wasn’t even aware it happened. A couple of laps into the race, he looked over his shoulder and wondered where everyone was, he recalled during the post-race news conference. Kitchen caught him on Lap 9 and dropped him to second, but combined with a ninth in Moto 1, he scored third overall.

Max Anstie was the happiest rider in the field when the rains came. He won his first Supercross race on a muddy track in New Jersey and, as a native Brit, is more accustomed to riding those conditions than the competition. He took that excellent attitude to a third-place finish in Moto 2 and was seventh overall after finishing seventh in Moto 1.

Dilan Schwartz rounded out the top five with results of 10th in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2. Schwartz’s previous best result in the Motocross series was seventh, which he earned twice at Fox Raceway and Hangtown in 2021.

As for the other points contenders, Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda suffered heavy damage in the Turn 1 crash of Moto 2.

Vialle finished 17th in that race and seventh overall after scoring a runner-up in Moto 1.

Shimoda finished fourth in Moto 1 and failed to earn any points in the second race. He was credited with 13th overall.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 7 in Millville, Minnesota:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Spring Creek.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Motocross Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 7 in Spring Creek (points earners):

1. Levi Kitchen, 1 - 1 (50)

2. Haiden Deegan, 3 - 4 (38)

3. Casey Cochran, 9 - 2 (35)

4. Max Anstie, 7 - 3 (35)

5. Dilan Schwartz, 10 - 6 (28)

6. Ryder DiFrancesco, 12 - 5 (27)

7. Tom Vialle, 2 - 17 (27)

8. Ty Masterpool, 8 - 10 (26)

9. Jordon Smith, 6 - 13 (25)

10. Julien Beaumer, 15 - 8 (21)

11. Jalek Swoll, 11 - 12 (21)

12. Jett Reynolds, 14 - 11 (19)

13. Jo Shimoda, 4 - 35 (18)

14. Pierce Brown, 13 - 14 (17)

15. Chance Hymas, 5 - 40 (17)

16. Daxton Bennick, 35 - 7 (15)

17. Joseph Savatgy, 29 - 9 (13)

18. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku, 17 - 19 (8)

19. Talon Hawkins, 16 - 20 (8)

20. Nicholas Romano, 40 - 15 (7)

21. Lux Turner, 19 - 18 (7)

22. Blake Gardner, 24 - 16 (6)

23. Crockett Myers, 18 - 34 (4)

24. Evan Ferry, 20 - 39 (2)

25. Stav Orland, 26 - 21 (1)

26. Slade Smith, 21 - 27 (1)

More SuperMotocross News

450 results from Spring Creek

Chase Sexton wins second straight at Spring Creek

Phil Nicoletti’s stress reliever

Spring Creek betting odds

Anger fueled Chance Hymas’ win

Spring Creek by the numbers

Chase Sexton sweeps RedBud

Jett Lawrence out for remainder of MX

Lawrence Brothers bring back AUSX Open

Justin Barcia out with knee injury

