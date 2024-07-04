 Skip navigation
Jett Lawrence to miss remainder of Pro Motocross season with thumb injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 3, 2024 08:05 PM

Jett Lawrence injured his thumb in a practice crash Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship.

“It’s obviously a bummer, but it’s part of our sport,” Lawrence said. “It was honestly a pretty small crash, but it is what it is. I’ve been pretty lucky with injuries in my career so far, so I guess it’s just my turn. I was happy with the progress we’ve made in the championship since my setback at Hangtown, and I was excited to try and keep my championship. That obviously won’t happen now, but I have a good team around me and will focus on getting healthy again and coming back at 100 percent. I look forward to cheering on Hunter and doing whatever I can to help him the rest of the series.”

Jett is scheduled to undergo a procedure on Thursday, July 4, at the Steadman Clinic in Colorado, after which he will focus on making a return in time for the SuperMotocross opener on September 7 in Concord, North Carolina.

Sitting second in championship points with first- or second-place results in every Motocross round he has entered with the exception of the Hangtown Motocross Championship, a race in which he crashed in Moto 1 and injured his shoulder.