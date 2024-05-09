Thumb surgery sidelines Eli Tomac for Supercross finale, start of Pro Motocross

Eli Tomac will miss the final round of the Monster Energy Supercross series this week as well as the opening rounds of the Pro Motocross season after suffering a thumb injury in Free Practice for last week’s Denver race. Tomac made the night show and finished 10th.

An exact timeline for his return has not yet been provided.

“This is not the news I wanted to break to everyone, but at the Denver Supercross in Free Practice, I crashed on my thumb, and it’s resulted in a Bennett fracture and some torn ligaments that will require surgery to stabilize my thumb,” Tomac said in a press release. “This is a tough one to swallow knowing that I’m going to miss the opening of motocross, but I’m optimistic I will be able to race the later portion of the outdoor season and the SMX (SuperMotocross World Championship) rounds.

“I want to thank all my fans and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for being so supportive through the Supercross season. We will be back stronger in the later half of this season.”

Tomac currently sits third in SMX points with a sizeable gap of 237 points to 21st in the standings, so there is no danger of him losing his automatic invitation to the playoffs. The top-20 riders at the end of the Motocross season do not have to race through the Last Chance Qualifiers, but Tomac wants to be as high in the standings as possible because points are awarded for a rider’s seeding.

Tomac’s 2023 season also came to an end at Denver when he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

