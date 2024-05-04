 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Future Best Bets for CY Young: Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Orioles
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
How to watch the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbyoddseddiematt_240504.jpg
Betting the 2024 Kentucky Derby: Longshot bets
nbc_horse_foreveryoung_240504.jpg
Analyzing Forever Young’s intense travel schedule
nbc_pl_mcwol_haalandgoal3_240503.jpg
Haaland earns hat trick with another penalty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Future Best Bets for CY Young: Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Orioles
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
How to watch the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbyoddseddiematt_240504.jpg
Betting the 2024 Kentucky Derby: Longshot bets
nbc_horse_foreveryoung_240504.jpg
Analyzing Forever Young’s intense travel schedule
nbc_pl_mcwol_haalandgoal3_240503.jpg
Haaland earns hat trick with another penalty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 coverage from Denver: Jett Lawrence paces Qualification 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 4, 2024 01:22 PM

In-Race Notes

Race Day Live is underway on Peacock.tv,

Eli Tomac chose Denver as a fitting venue to announce he will complete the 2024 SuperMotocross season with a full ride in Pro Motocross and the SMX playoffs.

Benny Bloss scored points for Beta Motorcycles in the last 14 rounds but suffered a practice crash and will not complete the Supercross season.

Two storylines we’ll be following in Denver are the championship races. RJ Hampshire leads Levi Kitchen in 250 by a mere two points; Jett Lawrence holds a 12-point advantage over Cooper Webb.

Qualification

450s

Because of the altitude, Supercross allows the riders to do a mock gate drop in both sessions, and Jett Lawrence gets out first.

Chase Sexton was the first rider to crack the 55-second mark with a 54.691, but he was eclipsed by Lawrence (54.596) on his final lap.

Sexton held onto second, with Hunter Lawrence (55.508) in third.

Cooper Webb needs to find some speed in the next session. He’s fourth, with Jason Anderson rounding out the top five.

Eli Tomac is back in ninth.

250s

The 250 West division, Group A riders are lining up for their first qualification session.

Levi Kitchen needs to make up two points on RJ Hampshire and he was fastest in Free Practice.

Nate Thrasher puts his Yamaha at the top of the board with a time of 57.343.

Kitchen is second with Jordon Smith slotting into third.

Jo Shimoda lands fourth as Hampshire could only manage the fifth-fastest time.

SX San Diego 2024 Eli Tomac face.jpg
Eli Tomac will compete in 2024 Pro Motocross, SuperMotocross World Championships
Eli Tomac’s original contract for 2024 was Supercross only.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

More Supercross News

While we await the evening program, catch up on some of the recent stories you may have missed:

Eli Tomac extends contract to Pro Motocross, SMX
Benny Bloss out for remainder of 2024 SX
Denver by the numbers
Jalek Swoll: Podium denied
Philadelphia 450 results, points | 250 East
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia and takes control.
Dylan Ferrandis returns for end of SX season
Cameron McAdoo out, Seth Hammaker in at Philadelphia
Ken Roczen is out for the remainder of the 2024 SX
Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM through 2025