Supercross Philadelphia 250 East points, results: British rider Max Anstie wins in America’s first capital

Max Anstie scored his first win of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East series and closed to within one point of fifth in the championship standings in the eight round of this division at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Anstie took the lead from hometown rider Seth Hammaker, who was making his return after sitting out one week due to injury. Getting into the lead proved critical as chaos erupted behind Anstie in the final three laps, with multiple podium contenders crashing out of contention.

The biggest benefactor of the messy final laps was Tom Vialle, who methodically picked his way from 10th at the end of Lap 1 to second. Vialle extended his lead over Haiden Deegan to 15 points and can clinch the 250 East title with a finish of sixth or better in Salt Lake City. However, that round is an East / West Showdown, and with twice the talent to beat, the championship is still very much in contention.

Deegan followed Vialle through the field. After starting 12th, he watched how the Frenchman navigated through traffic but could not take advantage of a bobble. Deegan closed in on Vialle on a clean track but lost ground in traffic.

In fourth, Daxton Bennick scored his second top-five of the season. When he failed to hit that mark, Bennick nevertheless had strong runs with top-10s in all but one race. He was involved in an incident last week in Nashville that dropped him to seventh in the 250 East points.

Chance Hymas earned his first top-five of the season. His fifth-place result improved his best performance by two over a seventh in Arlington.

Jalek Swoll looked to give Triumph their first podium finish until he overjumped into the sand section on Lap 16 and landed on Hammaker, sending both to the ground. Both riders remounted, with Hammaker finishing seventh and Swoll in eighth.

Pierce Brown was in a podium position on Lap 17 when he cross-rutted off the face of the finish line jump and crashed hard. He finished one lap down in 17th.

Here are the 250 East Supercross results and points standings after Philadelphia:

Results

Click here for complete 250 East results from Philadelphia.

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

250 East Rider Points

250 East / West Combined Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 15 in Philadelphia:

1. Max Anstie

2. Tom Vialle

3. Haiden Deegan

4. Daxton Bennick

5. Chance Hymas

6. Coty Schock

7. Seth Hammaker

8. Jalek Swoll

9. Preston Boespflug

10. Nicholas Romano

11. Gage Linville

12. Kyle Peters

13. Henry Miller

14. Hardy Munoz

15. Ryder Floyd

16. Casey Cochran

17. Pierce Brown

18. Marshal Weltin

19. Marcus Phelps

20. Crockett Myers

21. Vinny Luhovey

22. Bryton Carroll

