LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 coverage from Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — A light rain fell early this morning in Nashville and as a result, Free Practice has been canceled and with Friday’s Press Day ride scrubbed as well, qualification will be the first time riders get on course.
The drama of an incredibly tight points’ contest mounts.
Meanwhile in the 250 class, Nashville marks the first East / West Showdown, which doubles the competition for a podium finish.
Qualification
250s
In the first qualification session, David Pulley crashed hard in the rhythm section. He’s stunned as he walks to the medical carts after the track crew picked the bike from on top of him.
The 250 East riders are the first Group A qualifiers to hit the track and Chance Hymas is fastest early.
