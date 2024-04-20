 Skip navigation
SX Rd 05 2024 Detroit Evan Ferry racing on Triumph.JPG
Triumph Motorcycles, Evan Ferry part ways in SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Talladega Cup starting lineup: Michael McDowell wins pole
AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael McDowell wins Cup pole at Talladega Superspeedway

nbc_pl_carltonmorrisintv_240420.jpg
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
nbc_pl_lutonbreconvo_240420.jpg
Analyzing Luton’s ‘shocking’ loss to Brentford
nbc_pl_brelutehl_240420.jpg
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brentford Matchweek 34

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 coverage from Nashville

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 20, 2024 12:39 PM

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — A light rain fell early this morning in Nashville and as a result, Free Practice has been canceled and with Friday’s Press Day ride scrubbed as well, qualification will be the first time riders get on course.

The drama of an incredibly tight points’ contest mounts.

Meanwhile in the 250 class, Nashville marks the first East / West Showdown, which doubles the competition for a podium finish.

SX Rd 05 2024 Detroit Evan Ferry racing on Triumph.JPG
Triumph Motorcycles, Evan Ferry part ways in SuperMotocross
Evan Ferry was injured in the opening round of the 250 East division and has not returned to competition.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Qualification

250s

In the first qualification session, David Pulley crashed hard in the rhythm section. He’s stunned as he walks to the medical carts after the track crew picked the bike from on top of him.

The 250 East riders are the first Group A qualifiers to hit the track and Chance Hymas is fastest early.

Nashville Supercross numbers
Nashville Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb take their battle south
Eli Tomac won the only other Nashville Supercross race after surviving engine problems in both his heat and the last chance qualifier. Cooper Webb was third in the main.

