Supercross Foxborough 450 points, results: Cooper Webb scores fourth victory of 2024
Cooper Webb led all 23 laps of Round 13 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series in Foxborough, Massachusetts and tied Jett Lawrence in the points’ standings with four races remaining in the season.
When the series left Indianapolis after Round 10, it appeared Lawrence was on his way to an easy championship. Trailing by 21 points and with two only two wins compared to Lawrence’s five, his closest competitor Webb was beginning to lose touch with the leader.
Webb’s victory in Seattle the following week marginally narrowed the gap to Lawrence, but the tides would rapidly turn in the next two races. Involved in a crash in the final feature of St. Louis’ Triple Crown, Lawrence lost half his lead after finishing eighth overall. The remainder of that lead evaporated in Foxborough when Lawrence finished fifth.
In the last three races, Chase Sexton has also finished ahead of Lawrence in each event. A second-place finish in Foxborough was the sixth consecutive top-five finish for last year’s Supercross champion. Sexton currently sits 15 points out of the lead.
Finishing third, Ken Roczen earned his sixth podium of the season. He sits fifth in the standings and is one of five winners this season.
Jason Anderson played a pivotal role in the points’ shift. Riding fourth for most of the night, he held Lawrence at bay in the final laps and kept the red plate holder from earning the extra point that would have given him sole possession of first entering Nashville next week.
Lawrence rounded out the top five after charging through the field from 16th at the start of Lap 1. Lawrence was mired in heavy traffic out of the gate and bumped into Malcolm Stewart in the first turn. Neither rider went down, but the damage to Lawrence’s momentum was considerable. Lawrence moved up to 12th by the end of the first lap, was 10th by Lap 5 and slowly edged his way forward.
After scoring back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Seattle and St. Louis, Aaron Plessinger was unable to mount his KTM for qualification. Plessinger hurt his shoulder and will have an MRI early this week to determine the extent of the injury.
Here are the 450 Supercross results and points standings after Round 13 in Foxborough:
Results
Click here for complete 450 results from Foxborough.
Lap Chart
Individual Lap Times
Fastest Segment Times
Rider points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 13 in Foxborough:
1. Cooper Webb
2. Chase Sexton
3. Ken Roczen
4. Jason Anderson
5. Jett Lawrence
6. Eli Tomac
7. Hunter Lawrence
8. Justin Cooper
9. Justin Hill
10. Malcolm Stewart
11. Justin Barcia
12. Benny Bloss
13. Colt Nichols
14. Mitchell Harrison
15. Adam Cianciarulo
16. Cade Clason
17. Kyle Chisholm
18. Jeremy Hand
19. Jerry Robin
20. Ty Masterpool
21. Shane McElrath
22. Devin Simonson
