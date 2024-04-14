Supercross Foxborough 450 points, results: Cooper Webb scores fourth victory of 2024

Cooper Webb led all 23 laps of Round 13 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series in Foxborough, Massachusetts and tied Jett Lawrence in the points’ standings with four races remaining in the season.

When the series left Indianapolis after Round 10, it appeared Lawrence was on his way to an easy championship. Trailing by 21 points and with two only two wins compared to Lawrence’s five, his closest competitor Webb was beginning to lose touch with the leader.

Webb’s victory in Seattle the following week marginally narrowed the gap to Lawrence, but the tides would rapidly turn in the next two races. Involved in a crash in the final feature of St. Louis’ Triple Crown, Lawrence lost half his lead after finishing eighth overall. The remainder of that lead evaporated in Foxborough when Lawrence finished fifth.

In the last three races, Chase Sexton has also finished ahead of Lawrence in each event. A second-place finish in Foxborough was the sixth consecutive top-five finish for last year’s Supercross champion. Sexton currently sits 15 points out of the lead.

Finishing third, Ken Roczen earned his sixth podium of the season. He sits fifth in the standings and is one of five winners this season.

Jason Anderson played a pivotal role in the points’ shift. Riding fourth for most of the night, he held Lawrence at bay in the final laps and kept the red plate holder from earning the extra point that would have given him sole possession of first entering Nashville next week.

Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence fined for San Diego post-race altercation The American Motorcycle Association fined both riders an undisclosed amount for a “Code of Conduct Violation”.

Lawrence rounded out the top five after charging through the field from 16th at the start of Lap 1. Lawrence was mired in heavy traffic out of the gate and bumped into Malcolm Stewart in the first turn. Neither rider went down, but the damage to Lawrence’s momentum was considerable. Lawrence moved up to 12th by the end of the first lap, was 10th by Lap 5 and slowly edged his way forward.

After scoring back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Seattle and St. Louis, Aaron Plessinger was unable to mount his KTM for qualification. Plessinger hurt his shoulder and will have an MRI early this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Here is the finishing order of Round 13 in Foxborough:

1. Cooper Webb

2. Chase Sexton

3. Ken Roczen

4. Jason Anderson

5. Jett Lawrence

6. Eli Tomac

7. Hunter Lawrence

8. Justin Cooper

9. Justin Hill

10. Malcolm Stewart

11. Justin Barcia

12. Benny Bloss

13. Colt Nichols

14. Mitchell Harrison

15. Adam Cianciarulo

16. Cade Clason

17. Kyle Chisholm

18. Jeremy Hand

19. Jerry Robin

20. Ty Masterpool

21. Shane McElrath

22. Devin Simonson

