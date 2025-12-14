 Skip navigation
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 14, 2025 12:49 PM
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
December 13, 2025 05:25 PM
Watch the best shots and biggest moments from the second round of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational from the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The Grant Thornton Invitational offers a $4 million purse to the field comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.

The winner of the 16 two-player team event will split $1 million. Here’s a look at how the prize money will be distributed at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida (individual payout updated after the conclusion of play):

  • Win: $1,000,000
  • 2: $560,000
  • 3: $330,000
  • 4: $250,000
  • 5: $215,000
  • 6: $190,000
  • 7: $180,000
  • 8: $170,000
  • 9: $160,000
  • 10: $150,000
  • 11: $145,000
  • 12: $140,000
  • 13: $135,000
  • 14: $130,000
  • 15: $125,000
  • 16: $120,000