Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash

Austin Forkner underwent Lasik surgery six weeks after crashing hard in Arlington, Texas when he lost one of his contact lenses and crashed while leading the first 250 East race of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Despite the scary nature of the accident, (Forkner landed on his back on a patch of concrete), he walked out of the hospital the following day “hand-in-hand” with wife Rylee.

“Hey guys so as some of you know I wear contacts when I ride and one of them fell out in the race in Dallas before I crashed, so I decided to get Lasik,” Forkner posted on Instagram. “I didn’t want that to happen ever again because if you wear contacts or glasses you can imagine how tough it was to essentially be riding blind on a supercross track.

“Is that why I crashed, idk it’s hard to say. Anyways, this will be better for normal life stuff as well as racing so I’m recovering now and feeling good.”

Embedded in the post was a short video of the surgery posted on TikTok by Rylee along with the note, “he can already see better”.

Forkner suffered injuries to his spine and scapula in the accident and has not yet provided an update on his return to the bike.

