LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 11 coverage from Seattle: Jett Lawrence sets fastest qualification time

Jett Lawrence expects to keep his momentum alive for a fourth consecutive win, but the remainder of the field knows they cannot let him get away. Round 11 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, is one of the most important weeks on the schedule.

If Lawrence has shown any little bit of weakness, however, it has been how he performs in muddy conditions. There is less than a 10 percent chance of rain through 7 p.m. Pacific with only a gradual increase through the Mains.

Meanwhile, the 250 West division returns to action with home state native Levi Kitchen looking to keep the red plate affixed to his bike when the series rolls out of Washington.

It’s beginning to look like this track will be similar to Daytona: wet and soft, but not a full mudder

2024 Supercross Round 11, Seattle by the numbers: Jett Lawrence is getting away With seven rounds remaining in the 2024 Supercross season, it is imperative that the field begin to trim Jett Lawrence’s lead.

Qualification

450s

Eli Tomac (52.325) sets the fastest time in Qualification 1 with Jett Lawrence (52.603) .278 seconds behind.

Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb stake a claim to keeping championship hope alive in third and fourth respectively.

This is the first time Tomac has been fastest in a 2024 qualification session.

The track is tricky; Ken Roczen hits the ground during Qual 1.

In the mock start, Cooper Webb gets the holeshot as Lawrence goes wide - but that’s the reason they practice.

Webb and Lawrence are challenging one another for the top spot.

Lawrence ends qualification on top of the board at 52.115. Tomac’s Q1 time stood up for second.

Webb rounds out the top three with Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson rounding out the top five overall.

250s

In qualification, the track looks heavy so no one knows what the evening program will bring.

Michael Mosiman returns to the field this week and he’s going to the in Group B this week. He starts the session two seconds faster than anyone else in this Group with seven minutes remaining.

Lux Turner closes the gap.

Mosiman swaps ends with two minutes remaining and goes down. He’s still fastest over Turner. When Group A hits the track, remember the time of 51.803 seconds and how it compares to Group A. For comparison, Turner was second at 53.009.

In Group A, it appears the track is slowing down. That is good news for Mosiman, although there wasn’t a lot of concern he would be fast in his return. With three minutes remaining, Levi Kitchen (52.798) is fastest A rider.

Times have slowed for Qualification 2 but the Mosiman remains the fastest for the conditions. He’s dropped to 52.780 but his Q1 time will stand.

Jo Shimoda at the tops Group A with points’ challenger Jordon Smith second on the board. Nate Thrasher and RJ Hampshire are third and fourth respectively with Kitchen down in fifth.

Mosiman ends up posting fast time in qualification with Kitchen and Shimoda taking the next two spots on the podium.

Tuner in fourth and Smith round out the top five.

Free Practice

With a wet track and some standing water, Free Practice was cancelled for the weekend.

Mindfulness turned Cameron McAdoo’s Supercross program around Cameron McAdoo: “I’m the same person whether I have success on Saturday night or not” and that has been a hard lesson to learn.

