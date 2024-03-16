Coty Schock returns to 250 division five days after collarbone surgery, Cinderella Season continues

Only five days after surgery to repair a broken collarbone, Coty Schock returned to action in Round 10 of the Monster Energy Supercross season in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After posting the 11th fastest time in Qualification 1, Schock told Race Day Live’s Haley Shanley: “We’re going to continue. I’m very grateful for how I feel considering I’m five days out of surgery. There’s probably people out there saying I shouldn’t be doing it.

“I physically feel like I’ve been out of surgery two to three weeks. It’s amazing that we were able to get ahead of PT and recovery. We’re going to continue and just enjoy the day, try to be patient and let it come to us.”

Schock’s collarbone was injured in Daytona and broke completely in Birmingham when an aggressive pass by Haiden Deegan pushed him off track on the final lap. At the beginning of the week, it was reported that his recovery period would be undetermined, but that he would likely miss rounds.

“If I’m showing up I’m coming here to commit,” Schock continued. “You just have to show a full commitment and trust that the surgeon did well.”

Schock left Birmingham last week tied with Deegan for fourth in 250 East and 13th in combined East/West points.

More Supercross News

Michael Mosiman joins Star Yamaha

Robbie Wageman reprises retro gear

5 things to watch for in Indy

Haiden Deegan penalized for second time at Birmingham

Jett Lawrence extends points lead with Birmingham win

Haiden Deegan ends Coty Schock’s Cinderella season

Colt Nichols returns with a top-10 on his mind

Hunter Lawrence out of Birmingham with scapula injury

Paige Craig updates Christian’s condition on social media

Hannah Hodges wins first relaunched WMX race