Hunter Lawrence out of Supercross Round 9 in Birmingham with shoulder blade injury

Hunter Lawrence will miss Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Protective Stadium this week as he heals from a fractured left scapula, according to a report by Team Honda HRC on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, Hunter Lawrence will miss this round with a small fracture to his left scapula, incurred in a crash during last weekend’s main event,” Honda wrote. “Hunter and the team are still awaiting a prognosis from doctors, but he is focused on returning as quickly as possible.”

Lawrence got off to a good start last week in Daytona and was riding fifth at the end of Lap 1. He crashed on the next circuit around the track and was unable to continue with the injury to his shoulder blade.

Lawrence’s 2024 Supercross season got off to a rocky start, failing to make the night show in the season opener at Anaheim when he was involved in an accident in his heat and after getting a poor start in the Last Chance Qualifier.

His next four rounds were not much better. Lawrence was unable to score a top-five in the next four rounds but finally seemed to have turned his season around at Glendale and Arlington in the two rounds before Daytona.

There is no current timetable for his return but as the injury has been described as a “small fracture”, the team’s hope is he will not miss very many rounds.

