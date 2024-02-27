Max Sanford to run remainder of 2024 Supercross with Host Grindstone Kawasaki

Max Sanford will complete the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West season with Host Grindstone. He was originally signed as a temporary replacement for Dylan Walsh, one of three riders injured in the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Walsh crashed in the second round of qualification and was transferred to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for a lacerated intestine. The team hopes to have him back for the second half of the season.

“Max has a work ethic that’s difficult to find these days in this sport,” said Team Owner Cari Schehr in a release. “So seeing this type of character (alongside) Walsh was something I couldn’t turn away!”

Since taking over the riding duties, Sanford has scored a best finish of 12th in the muddy San Francisco race and has made the evening program each week. He currently sits 31st in the combined 250 points’ standings, one removed from qualifying for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

Host Grindstone is treating this as a second team, indicating they still believe Walsh will return before 2024 is complete.

