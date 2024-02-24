Christian Craig out of Arlington Supercross with elbow injury

Christian Craig announced Saturday morning on Instagram that he will miss Round 7 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas because of elbow pain.

“Bummed to say I will be missing the race today in Dallas,” Craig posted. “I’ve been dealing with elbow pain that’s progressively getting worse since the season started. I’ve tried to push through it but unfortunately, it’s to the point where I can’t hang on after a few laps. Going to get some scans done and see what’s going on.”

Through the first six rounds of the Supercross season, Craig sits 15th in the championship standings with a best finish of 12th in his most recent outing in Glendale, Arizona.

Craig also missed six rounds of the 2023 season when he suffered a dislocated hip and a dislocated and broken elbow in a practice crash for the in Glendale, which was Round 12. He also skipped the Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross World Championship seasons.

