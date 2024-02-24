 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington empty track.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 7 coverage from Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Honda LPGA Thailand - Round Three
Tavatanakit leads by three entering final round of LPGA Thailand
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Iowa State at Cincinnati
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 24: Iowa State vs West Virginia, UConn vs Villanova, More!

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalnf2avl3_240224.jpg
Gibbs-White gives Forest lifeline v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_goalnf1avl3_240224.jpg
Niakhate gets Forest on the board v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_goalavl3nf0_240224.jpg
Luiz’s brace gives Aston Villa 3-0 lead v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christian Craig out of Arlington Supercross with elbow injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 24, 2024 11:26 AM

Christian Craig announced Saturday morning on Instagram that he will miss Round 7 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas because of elbow pain.

“Bummed to say I will be missing the race today in Dallas,” Craig posted. “I’ve been dealing with elbow pain that’s progressively getting worse since the season started. I’ve tried to push through it but unfortunately, it’s to the point where I can’t hang on after a few laps. Going to get some scans done and see what’s going on.”

Through the first six rounds of the Supercross season, Craig sits 15th in the championship standings with a best finish of 12th in his most recent outing in Glendale, Arizona.

Craig also missed six rounds of the 2023 season when he suffered a dislocated hip and a dislocated and broken elbow in a practice crash for the in Glendale, which was Round 12. He also skipped the Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross World Championship seasons.

Another Texas native, Ty Masterpool returns from injury
Freestyle Motocross rider Jayo Archer dies

Grant Harlan returns from injury for hometown race

Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco injury updates

Dylan Walsh, Lux Turner and Logan Karnow out for now

With knee injury healed, Malcolm Stewart expects to challenge for 2024 SX title