Another Texas native, Ty Masterpool returns from injury in Arlington

Paradise, Texas native Ty Masterpool will join Justin Texas’ Grant Harlan and the remainder of the 450 division this week when the series returns to action in their home state. Round 7 will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Masterpool will be making his debut in 450 Supercross competition.

Masterpool injured his ankle last season but that did not keep him from competing in the inaugural SuperMotocross division after making the decision to move up from the 250 class to race in 450s for Pro Motocross.

Masterpool found success almost immediately in the 450 division with a sixth-place overall finish at Hangtown in Round 2 of the Motocross season. He followed that with seven more top-10s in the next eight rounds and easily qualified for the playoffs.

Once in the SuperMotocross playoffs, Masterpool remained consistent with an 11th at zMax Dragway, a 12th at Chicagoland Speedway and a seventh at the Los Angelese Coliseum.

Masterpool finished 10th in the SMX Championship.

Masterpool has limited experience in Supercross competition and last year was his first on a 450 bike in Motocross.

His only time spent in that series was on a 250 West bike in 2021 when he finished 19th in the points with a best finish of 13th scored at this week’s venue Arlington and Atlanta.

More SuperMotocross Injury News

Freestyle Motocross rider Jayo Archer dies

Grant Harlan returns from injury for hometown race

Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco injury updates

Dylan Walsh, Lux Turner and Logan Karnow out for now

With knee injury healed, Malcolm Stewart expects to challenge for 2024 SX title

More SuperMotocross News

Arlington by the Numbers

Manufacturers contribute more than $10 million in MX contingency

Six SMX rounds highlighted by big accidents, amazing passes, dramatic wins

SuperMotocross Power Rankings: Ken Roczen surges with Glendale win

Jett Lawrence on Eli Tomac | Tomac on Lawrence (August 2023)

Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire win in Glendale

In-race Updates from Glendale

Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023 for Austin Forkner

