An opportunistic decision by Ty Masterpool results in Pro Motocross top-10s

WASHOUGAL, Washington - For Ty Masterpool what began as an opportunistic decision has turned into a top-10 points run in the 2023 Pro Motocross championship and an almost certain invitation to be part of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship, which will pay $1,000,000 to the winner and a minimum of $25,000 to the rider in 22nd. Add in the race purses and the minimum jumps to nearly $30,000, which is a sizeable payday for a privateer who started his season in the lights class.

A series of injuries to several top riders in 450s opened a door that Masterpool was more than happy to walk though.

The 2023 Motocross season began without Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Christian Craig or Jason Anderson. After the first week of competition, Chase Sexton suffered a concussion and missed several rounds. Those riders are almost guaranteed to finish in the top 10 on a given weekend and their absence created room at the top.

Masterpool noticed and swapped his 250 for a 450 but faced a steep learning curve.

“It’s harder,” Masterpool told NBC Sports. “They keep that pace the whole moto. On the last lap people will come up on you. In 250s you need to keep the pace a couple of laps, but in 450s the guys are just so danged good at holding that pace the whole moto.

“It was a last-minute decision going to the 450 class - a team decision, but I’m loving the power. The bike is pretty much completely stock, but I’m gaining the most experience I can and having fun with it.”

Difficult, but well worth the effort. Masterpool sits sixth in Motocross points with four rounds remaining.

Perhaps more importantly, Masterpool began rising through the 450 SuperMotocross ranks. He was just outside the top 20 at RedBud in Round 5, eased inside that mark at Southwick and climbed to 16th by the end of Spring Creek. Sexton has returned to action. Anderson has returned. But Masterpool continues to knock out top-10s. Entering the Washougal Nationals, Masterpool scored top-10 moto finishes in all but one race; he had a mechanical issue in Moto 2 at RedBud.

“So far I’m showing my consistency,” Masterpool said. “It’s been a really good season. Still getting used to the 450 and I’m liking it more and more.”

The field has become even more stacked in recent weeks and the competition to remain in the top 20 is heating up. One position below him in the standings, Shane McElrath returned to action last week at Spring Creek. Colt Nichols and Josh Hill are also in striking distance and they both returned for Washougal. Garrett Marchbanks followed him into the 450 class in Round 3 at Thunder Valley and moved into the top 20 in points following Spring Creek last week.

And there is another upside to Masterpool’s move into the 450 class. Those top-10 runs prove to himself and the competition he belongs. In five previous seasons, Masterpool’s best points standing was 11th in the 2019 Motocross championship.

Masterpool competed in Supercross in only one season and finished 19th in the 2021 250 West standings. It was a deficit that has not gone unnoticed to him, or Masterpool believes, his detractors.

“The priority was to qualify (for the SMX playoffs) and then show people I can ride Supercross,” Masterpool said. “Because a lot of people doubt me in Supercross, but I really enjoy it actually and am looking forward to showing my skill.”

SuperMotocross tracks will be a combination of best elements of a stadium Supercross course and the wide-open spaces of Motocross. Beginning with zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina on September 9, continuing to Chicagoland Speedway the following week and culminating at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 23rd, the opportunity to be one of the inaugural riders in the championship brings tangible and intangible benefits.

For a family-owned team like Masterpool’s, $30,000 is not incidental but the exposure will prove even more beneficial to their overall program.

“It’s going to be a huge help to me as a full privateer, just trying to keep my head above water so that will be really good,” Masterpool said. “I’m looking forward to the what the tracks are going to be like, but I feel like it’s gong to be kind of like a Daytona track without Supercross whoops, so I’m good.”

