ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
NASCAR: Cup Series-Qualifying
Denny Hamlin testifies that signing NASCAR’s charter deal would have been a ‘death certificate’
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Denny Hamlin breaks down in tears as the first witness testifying at NASCAR antitrust trial

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_251202.jpg
Grealish’s deflected effort gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal4_251202.jpg
Chukwueze’s brace has Fulham storming back at 5-4
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251202.jpg
Chukwueze makes it 5-3 as Fulham launch comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
NASCAR: Cup Series-Qualifying
Denny Hamlin testifies that signing NASCAR’s charter deal would have been a ‘death certificate’
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Denny Hamlin breaks down in tears as the first witness testifying at NASCAR antitrust trial

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_251202.jpg
Grealish’s deflected effort gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal4_251202.jpg
Chukwueze’s brace has Fulham storming back at 5-4
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251202.jpg
Chukwueze makes it 5-3 as Fulham launch comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published December 2, 2025 04:22 PM

ClubMX has announced Maximus Vohland and Hunter Yoder will race in the Supercross 250 East division, with Coty Schock and Devin Simonson scheduled to race 250 West.

The assignments are intended to give Schock and Simonson, who have been racing internationally during the SuperMotocross League (SMX) off-season, more time to train before the Eastern riders’ debut at AT&T Stadium on February 21, 2026. Arlington will be Week 7 of the 17 that make up the Monster Energy Supercross season.

Vohland and Yoder are originally from the West Coast and have been training during the off-season, giving them a head start on the first six rounds of competition, which kick off at Angel Stadium on January 10, 2026.

Schock led the ClubMX brigade in 2025 by finishing sixth in the West. He moved onto a 450 for the Pro Motocross season and SMX Playoffs.

Vohland finished seventh in the Eastern division, with Yoder ninth in the West.

Simonson suffered an injury partway through the 2025 Supercross East season and made only three starts, but two of these were top-10 finishes at East Rutherford and Pittsburgh.

More SuperMotocross News

Jo Shimoda injures suffers back in practice crash
Supercross’ annual Cyber Week provides Holiday savings
Daxton Bennick departs Yamaha Star Racing in 2026
Jordon Smith likely to miss start of SX after shoulder surgery
Barcia, Ferrandis confirmed as TLD Red Bull Ducati riders
Malcolm Stewart crowned 2025 King of wins Paris Supercross
SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda for 2026
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda in MXGP
Webb, Stewart, and Lawrence brothers highlight 42nd Paris SX roster
Tomac, Prado, and Plessinger, make a 3-man KTM 450 roster