ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast

ClubMX has announced Maximus Vohland and Hunter Yoder will race in the Supercross 250 East division, with Coty Schock and Devin Simonson scheduled to race 250 West.

The assignments are intended to give Schock and Simonson, who have been racing internationally during the SuperMotocross League (SMX) off-season, more time to train before the Eastern riders’ debut at AT&T Stadium on February 21, 2026. Arlington will be Week 7 of the 17 that make up the Monster Energy Supercross season.

Vohland and Yoder are originally from the West Coast and have been training during the off-season, giving them a head start on the first six rounds of competition, which kick off at Angel Stadium on January 10, 2026.

Schock led the ClubMX brigade in 2025 by finishing sixth in the West. He moved onto a 450 for the Pro Motocross season and SMX Playoffs.

Vohland finished seventh in the Eastern division, with Yoder ninth in the West.

Simonson suffered an injury partway through the 2025 Supercross East season and made only three starts, but two of these were top-10 finishes at East Rutherford and Pittsburgh.

Max Vohland and Hunter Yoder will race West Coast 250 Supercross for Club MX Yamaha. A1 boys let’s go!!!! pic.twitter.com/94fFQAE5ue — Daniel Blair (@Danielblair125) December 2, 2025

