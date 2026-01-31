 Skip navigation
SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Race Coverage, Live Updates
Paul George suspended 25 games: who starts and fantasy impact
NASCAR moves Clash to Monday at Bowman Gray Stadium because of winter weather

Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
Scott slots home Bournemouth's second v. Wolves
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton

SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Race Coverage, Live Updates
Paul George suspended 25 games: who starts and fantasy impact
NASCAR moves Clash to Monday at Bowman Gray Stadium because of winter weather

Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
Scott slots home Bournemouth's second v. Wolves
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton

Austin Forkner out of Houston SuperMotocross Round 4 with hand injury

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published January 31, 2026 12:45 PM

HOUSTON, Texas: Austin Forkner will not compete in Round 4 of the SuperMotocross season at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, after suffering a hand injury during Press Day.

Unfortunately [Austin Forkner] sustained a hand injury during a crash on press day and will not take part in today’s proceedings,” Factory Triumph posted on social media. “Heal up fast Austin!”

This will be the second round Forkner has missed due to injury. In Round 2 in San Diego, Forkner crashed during qualification and suffered an injury to his side. After determining it was near his kidneys, the Alpinestars Medical team suggested he get checked out at a local hospital. Once he was cleared to return to the track, it was too late to line up for the heats.

In two rounds on the 450 Triumph, in relief of the injured Jordon Smith, Forkner finished 15th and 17th in the two Anaheim races.