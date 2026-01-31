SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Race Coverage, Live Updates
HOUSTON, Texas: Round 4 of the SuperMotocross World Championship is the first Triple Crown format of the season, which gives teams and riders an opportunity to recover from a bad start. On the other hand, it gives them three opportunities to make a mistake out of the gate.
Bookmark this page for live updates from the track as your one-stop portal for all of the action.
Race Day Schedule
HOUSTON EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:
Qualification
12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
2:46 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
3:03 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
3:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
3:37 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
3:54 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying
The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program
4:16 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
4:26 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
Evening Program
6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
7:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *
7:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *
8:05 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *
8:21 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *
8:48 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event - 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
9:10 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *
9:37 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *
* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.