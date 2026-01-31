 Skip navigation
Paul George suspended 25 games: who starts and fantasy impact
Paul George suspended 25 games: who starts and fantasy impact
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Austin Forkner profile.jpg
Austin Forkner out of Houston SuperMotocross Round 4 with hand injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR moves Clash to Monday at Bowman Gray Stadium because of winter weather

nbc_pl_wolbou_260131.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260131.jpg
Scott slots home Bournemouth’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260131.jpg
Gross gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Everton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Race Coverage, Live Updates

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published January 31, 2026 12:57 PM

HOUSTON, Texas: Round 4 of the SuperMotocross World Championship is the first Triple Crown format of the season, which gives teams and riders an opportunity to recover from a bad start. On the other hand, it gives them three opportunities to make a mistake out of the gate.

Bookmark this page for live updates from the track as your one-stop portal for all of the action.

Austin Forkner out of Houston SMX with hand injury

Cooper Webb hopes the fourth time is the charm in 2026

Race Day Schedule

HOUSTON EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:46 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
3:03 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
3:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
3:37 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
3:54 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

4:16 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
4:26 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *
7:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:05 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *
8:21 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:48 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event - 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:10 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *
9:37 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.