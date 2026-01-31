SuperMotocross Round 4, Houston: Race Coverage, Live Updates

HOUSTON, Texas: Round 4 of the SuperMotocross World Championship is the first Triple Crown format of the season, which gives teams and riders an opportunity to recover from a bad start. On the other hand, it gives them three opportunities to make a mistake out of the gate.

Race Day Schedule

HOUSTON EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:46 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

3:03 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

3:37 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:54 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

4:16 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

4:26 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

7:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:05 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:21 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders *

8:48 p.m.: SMX Next Main Event - 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:10 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

9:37 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders *

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.

