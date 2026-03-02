Jason Anderson out of SMX for an “indefinite period” of time to address personal and medical matters.

Two days after announcing Jason Anderson would skip Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway, the HEP Suzuki team announced the rider would miss an indefinite number of additional races.

“Pipes Motorsports Group announces that rider Jason Anderson will be stepping away from Supercross competition for an indefinite period to address personal, family, and ongoing medical matters,” the team posted on social media. “This decision was made jointly by Jason and his management team in coordination with the organization. Pipes Motorsports Group respects Jason and his family’s privacy and fully supports his decision. No further statements will be made at this time.”

This scenario is the same as the rider faced last year, when he retired from the Supercross series one week after skipping Seattle for a “family emergency.”

In fact, HEP Suzuki’s announcement is almost identical in tone to the one issued by Kawasaki in 2025: “After sitting out Seattle, Jason Anderson has made the decision with the support of his family and Kawasaki to sit out the remainder of the Supercross season to address ongoing health concerns,” Kawasaki Racing announced on social media at the time.

Anderson scored two top-fives and a sixth-place finish in the first four rounds, but has failed to crack the top 10 since. After missing Daytona, he fell to 10th in the championship standings, 87 points behind the leader, Hunter Lawrence.