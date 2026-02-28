Breaking News: Jason Anderson to miss Daytona Supercross due to “ongoing medical issues”

Jason Anderson will miss Round 8 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, due to “ongoing medical issues.”

The Twisted Tea Suzuki team made the announcement on social media and did not indicate a timetable for his return.

Another undisclosed medical condition forced Anderson to miss the last two and a half months of the 2025 SuperMotocross season.

Last year, Anderson also withdrew from the Seattle race in Round 11 of 17 for a family emergency and then announced the following week that he would miss the remainder of the Monster Energy Supercross season before returning to compete in Pro Motocross.

Anderson scored two top-fives in the first three rounds of the 2026 Supercross season, both of which came at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He finished sixth the following week in Houston, Texas, but has not cracked the top 10 in the most recent three rounds. He suffered a crash in Arlington and finished 21st.

