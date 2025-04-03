 Skip navigation
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 3, 2025 04:51 PM

Jason Anderson will miss the remainder of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season to deal with ongoing health concerns.

Last week, Anderson missed the entire Seattle program because of what was described as a family emergency. Neither the rider nor the team has provided an update on the cause of that emergency. Still, after missing that round and leaving the Pacific Northwest seventh in the championship standings, 85 points behind the leader, Anderson decided to concentrate on his health.

“After sitting out Seattle, Jason Anderson has made the decision with the support of his family and Kawasaki to sit out the remainder of the Supercross season to address ongoing health concerns,” Kawasaki Racing announced on social media. “His current plan is to focus on returning to competition for the [Pro Motocross] series fully prepared and ready to compete.

“Monster Energy Kawasaki will continue to attend the remaining Supercross rounds to be in support of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Team Green SMX Next riders.”

Anderson began the season with three podium finishes in the first five races. He failed to crack the top five in his next five appearances with a best result of sixth in Detroit, Michigan.

