Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cole Davies gets first win
Cole Davies, 17, earned the holeshot at Lumen Field, in Seattle, Washington, briefly lost the lead, and then dominated the race to become the 10th winner in 11 rounds of 250 divisional competition. It was his first professional dirt bike win.
Davies was initially scheduled to compete in the Supercross Next program, but it didn’t take long for the Star Yamaha team to realize he belonged in the professional ranks. He scored his first podium in his third start when the series returned to Anaheim for its second race of 2025, and Davies followed that up with another third-place overall finish in Glendale, Arizona, in a Triple Crown format race. Davies continued to show speed, but mistakes cost him in the next two opportunities. A dominant performance in Seattle erased any bad memories.
Garrett Marchbanks has also lived through an up-and-down season. He’s shown strength at times, but entered Seattle with only one top-five this year and an average finish of 7.4 in his first five attempts. He rode a flawless race Saturday night and never fell out of podium contention during the 20-lap Main. His second-place finish was his first podium since last year in San Diego while riding for ClubMX.
Haiden Deegan crashed early in the race and fell to eighth after Lap 2. Poor starts do not deter the brash teenage rider, however, and he began collecting the competition like trading cards in the spokes of a bicycle wheel. He cracked the top five on Lap 7 and moved into fourth on Lap 12. His sight was set on a podium when he caught Julien Beaumer on Lap 18 and muscled him out of the groove to score his second consecutive podium.
For Beaumer, Seattle was a missed opportunity. He led the first lap of the race before falling to second for 13 of the next 14 laps as Deegan was mired in traffic. Beaumer was on pace to cut into Deegan’s points lead before the incident with the championship leader. As for the contact near the end of the race? Beaumer says Deegan “has one coming.”
Jo Shimoda spent the Seattle race hovering around the top five before finishing fifth. This was the first race without a hand guard since Shimoda broke two fingers after hitting a pit board in qualification for Round 2 in San Diego. Shimoda showed some feistiness as Deegan was passing him, riding his rival wide, but ultimately relinquished the spot. Shimoda was the last rider to finish on the lead lap.
Jordon Smith returned to action after puncturing his lung in an Arlington crash. He crashed in his heat, advanced to the Main via the Last Chance Qualifier, and finished 12th.
Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:
Results
Feature Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
250 West Rider Points
250 Combined Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 11 in Seattle:
1. Cole Davies, Yamaha *
2. Garrett Marchbanks,
3. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha
4. Julien Beaumer, KTM
5. Jo Shimoda, Honda
6. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha
7. Enzo Lopes, Yamaha
8. Coty Schock, Yamaha
9. Cole Thompson, Yamaha
10. Gavin Towers, Honda
11. Lux Turner, KTM
12. Jordon Smith, Triumph
13. Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki
14. Parker Ross, Honda
15. Dylan Walsh, Kawasaki
16. Avery Long, KTM
17. Derek Kelley, Yamaha
18. Stav Orland, Yamaha
19. Brad West, Yamaha
20. Max Miller, Yamaha
21. TJ Albright, Yamaha
22. Brandon Ray, Honda
* Holeshot
