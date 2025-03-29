2025 Supercross Round 11 Seattle LIVE Updates, Leaderboard, News, Results
Bookmark this page for live updates of the Seattle Supercross race.
The Monster Energy Supercross series heads to the West Coast for Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
Rain soaked the Pacific Northwest, leaving the field sodden and necessitating a change to the schedule, which now begins with Qualification 1 at 3:30 ET. Free Practice has been canceled.
In this week’s news, Jordon Smith returns to action after missing one race to injury and Haiden Deegan faces the field after his arrest for stunt driving and street racing during last week’s 250 West hiatus.
