WNBA: Finals-New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx
Syracuse native Breanna Stewart re-signs with New York Liberty
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
Aaron Judge homers three times, Yankees go deep on first three pitches vs. Brewers
NHL: NHL Draft
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel

nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15
nbc_cyc_voltastage6hl_250328.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_quinnsimmonsintv_250329.jpg
Simmons reflects on ‘strange’ Stage 6 Volta win

2025 Supercross Round 11 Seattle LIVE Updates, Leaderboard, News, Results

Bookmark this page for live updates of the Seattle Supercross race.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Lumen Field deep ruts.JPG

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

The Monster Energy Supercross series heads to the West Coast for Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Rain soaked the Pacific Northwest, leaving the field sodden and necessitating a change to the schedule, which now begins with Qualification 1 at 3:30 ET. Free Practice has been canceled.

In this week’s news, Jordon Smith returns to action after missing one race to injury and Haiden Deegan faces the field after his arrest for stunt driving and street racing during last week’s 250 West hiatus.

Updates
