Jett Reynolds out for remainder of Supercross with a broken leg

  • Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published March 17, 2025 12:29 PM

Jett Reynolds suffered a broken leg during a practice crash and will miss the remainder of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. Reynolds left the first East / West Showdown16th in 250 West standings (28th in combined SMX points).

“I regret to announce that Jett Reynolds had a fluke crash while training on Friday and suffered a broken leg,” ClubMX said in a news release on Monday morning. “It will, unfortunately, take him out of racing for the balance of the Supercross season. He had surgery at 6 a.m. this morning and will start his rehabilitation process next week.”

This is Reynolds’ third season of Supercross competition, with a career-best standing of 14th in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. Reynolds qualified for the playoffs despite skipping the Pro Motocross season.

Reynolds plans to race in the outdoor series in 2025, which will be his first professional attempt there.

“As you have seen, Jett was making great progress in the Supercross series and on the way to his best overall performance in his young career,” ClubMX continued. “He is obviously disappointed but will fight his way back to be even stronger for the outdoor series in May.”

