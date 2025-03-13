What riders said after Indianapolis Supercross: ‘It was an up-and-down race day’

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indian:

450s

Cooper Webb — Winner, 450s: “It was an up-and-down race day. I had a pretty good practice crash that left me a little sore. In the heat race, I was out front and had another mistake that cost me, so I was pretty ticked off. Then in the main event, I got a great start and made a quick move to first. I led every lap and kind of put it on cruise control. I felt great tonight and had a great flow. It was just a dream ride. We’ve extended the points lead going into the break. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 2nd, 450s: “The day started out pretty slow. I made a call with the team and made a big suspension change for me, and it paid off tonight. I felt comfortable with all the big rhythms and the tough track, so I have to give it up to the team on this one. We’ll keep working. It’s been going well, and we’re looking to keep the ball rolling.”

Chase Sexton — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I had a good flow going for the first half of the race and when I hit that red cross flag (for Joey Savatgy’s crash), I started losing my flow and ended up going down. Tough track. Battled back toward the end. I had Justin (Barcia) close behind me, so I just tried to get on the podium, build a little bit of momentum going into this break. (I need to) get some rest, try and regroup and come out swinging for the last eight.”

Justin Barcia — Finished 4th, 450s: “Progress at Indianapolis on challenging track conditions P4. Weekend off and back at it in Birmingham 👊🏻.”

Aaron Plessinger — Finished 5th, 450s: “Man Indy was wild! Was feeling off during the day and the heat race a bit then the team dialed me in for the main! Felt so good coming through the pack then hit the ground and came back to 5th. So pumped with how my bike and body felt! Looking forward to the week off 🙌🏻.”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 6th, 450s: “INDY!!! Fans were awesome!!!! P6 for the night! Got another heat win! Going to enjoy the weekend off. Y’all know what I’ll be doing 😎🎣.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 7th, 450s: “Not the weekend we wanted. I was sick all week and had nothing in the tank on Saturday. The day went pretty good as I was an unexpected P1 in Qually but the races were no bueno. But! As Larry likes to say. We keep our nose to the grindstone. Taking Tampa away this has been my first bad result and I am working on eliminating that. We will be back in a couple weeks at full health and continue our journey 🙂.”

Justin Hill — Finished 9th, 450s: “Rough day in Indy, ended up P9… I’ve got a much needed couple days off ahead, get my energy back, and come to mess stuff up in Bama. We’re halfway through this deal, we’ve got time to make another big push for the 🔝.”

Jason Anderson — Finished 11th, 450s: “My day started off good, in qualifying I ended up fifth and in the heat race I was fifth. In the main event I had a crash in the first corner and another crash early on. I came through the pack and ended up P11. The track was difficult with how tacky it was and how it broke down, it felt like it was pulling my bike around as I rode. I’m frustrated with how the night went, but I did the best I could after going down. We look to make some improvements and I’m aiming for better results after the break.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 12th, 450s: “We were twelfth place on the night. I had better starts this weekend. I just need to work on getting more pace at the beginning to capitalize on those starts. We’ll keep working and learning.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 13th, 450s: “I made some baby steps forward in Indy. I have a lot more in me; thankfully we have eight more rounds to do better. We will keep pushing for results in the second half of the season.”

Colt Nichols — Finished 14th, 450s: “Saturday night in Lucas Oil Stadium was a bit of a struggle for me. I never could find that comfort I needed in the night program, and boy, did it show. Amazing experience on Friday to talk moto with [Pat McAfee] and I truly believe this is the best sport in the world. The difficulty and constant pursuit to be better is why we all do this and I’ll keep grinding on the weekend off to show up better in Birmingham. Loved all the support from everybody about the show and my team and crew for the week to week grind 💪🏽.”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 15th, 450s: “Indy was tough. Track was rutty and tricky as always. I struggled throughout the day to gel with the track. Rider terribly in the heat and had to do the LCQ. Got caught up in a first turn crash in the LCQ a little bit but made it back up to 2nd and into the main. The extra track time in the LCQ helped me though and I rode better in the main, even after being caught up in a first turn crash again haha. Ready for this weekend off and then back to it soon! Cool supporting [St Jude Children’s Hospital] this weekend too with the awesome [SKDA Moto Creative] graphics! 🔥.”

Mitchell Harrison — Finished 16th, 450s: “P16 Indy. Ready for some better finishes.”

Kevin Moranz — Finished 17th, 450s: “Track was a gnarly one but we fought until the end and came away with our season best finish.”

Fredrik Noren — Finished 19th, 450s: “P19! Thanks team 🔥.”

Anthony Rodriguez — Finished 21st, 450s: “Whatever happens, we keep moving forward 🔥.” (Translated from Spanish.)

Joey Savatgy — Finished 22nd, 450s: “Not really the way I wanted to spend my Sunday 🫠.. bummed, had a good night going and felt like I hit the same line as the laps prior. But clearly I made a mistake or something. Punctured lung and some broken ribs, weekend off came at a good time 😂.”

250s

Seth Hammaker (East) — Winner, 250s: “It feels really unreal to get this win at the East / West Showdown. It has been a while since I’ve stood on the top step of the podium, so it feels amazing to finally do it again. I got myself off to an excellent start and tried to sprint away in those first couple of laps. It was a tough track out there, you had to be really focused, and I feel like I did a pretty good job with that. When you’re out there in the lead with a little bit of a gap, it’s a little challenging to stay focused. I’ve made a lot of changes and sacrifices this year with moving to Florida and training at the Dog Pound. I’m very grateful that I have people around me that have stuck with me from Mitch Payton and the whole Kawasaki crew to my family. This one feels really good and I’m super excited.”

Tom Vialle (East) — Finished 2nd, 250s: “Slowly getting back in the rhythm and I felt great tonight. Like Daytona, I was again close to victory but Seth rode amazing. I’m pretty happy with second-place. The track was pretty tricky tonight, pretty easy to make a mistake.”

Haiden Deegan (West) — Finished 3rd, 450s: “Yeah, today was good. I qualified 1-1, which was perfect for me, and then won the heat race with a pretty good lead, which was cool. In the main event, I got to third place pretty quickly. I was reeling in those guys at the front and then made a pretty crucial mistake where I ended up going over the berm and into the net. From there, I just had to be smart and ride it in for third because the guy that’s second in points on my coast was pretty far back. I just wanted to make some good points, and we did that tonight.”

RJ Hampshire (East) — Finished 4th, 450s: “P4 in Indy for the first shootout! Made it tough on myself with a very poor start in the main. Will keep chipping away 👊🏼.”

Cole Davies (West) — Finished 5th, 450s: “Man, it could have been a really good night for me. I ended up going down early in the main event and was way back, but I reset and made my way through the pack the best I could and came back from 17th to fifth. I’m really happy with my riding tonight, but I need to limit the mistakes. I rode one time at The Farm since Arlington because I was super sick the last couple of weeks, so all in all, it was still a really good night for me, but I’m always wanting more. I’m looking forward to Seattle.”

Jo Shimoda (West) — Finished 6th, 450s: “Fought as much as I can yesterday but needs to be better, couple week off for west time to better myself🤛🏻. Thank you everyone; we (are) gonna continue to push.”

Max Anstie (East) — Finished 7th, 450s: “I won my heat race but did not have a great main in Indy. I’m happy to have a two-week break before the next round and will come back stronger in Alabama.”

Julien Beaumer (West) — Finished 8th, 450s: “Fought my ass off last night, Seattle up next 👊🏻.”

Garrett Marchbanks (West) — Finished 9th, 450s: “The day started off a little slow in free practice and the first qualifier, I was trying to get used to the track and struggled a little bit. I found a good setting for Qualifying 2 and put a good lap time in to get P5. I started to feel a little more comfortable as the day went on and in the heat race, I had a good battle with Jo and started to feel more comfortable again getting P4. I went into the main and was feeling good, but I struggled a little bit, I didn’t get the best start and I’m still just trying to figure things out with arm pump on my right arm. The East / West Showdown is difficult because the competition is stacked, and the Heat Races are basically a full Main Event for six minutes and the intensity is very high. I need to work on some things with myself and the bike, the team has been great so I can’t thank them enough, just moving forward I have more things to work on.”

Maximus Vohland (East) — Finished 10th, 450s: “P10, We know what we need to work on. Special thanks to {Club MX] and my mechanic Daniel Castloo.”

Daxton Bennick (East) — Finished 11th, 450s: “It was a tough night in Indy. I’m excited for the break to keep building and be better in Birmingham.”

Cullin Park (East) — Finished 13th, 450s: “P13 in Indy for the showdown. Made the day hard on myself, track was brutal. Thanks to my group around me, I’m ready to make some progress over the weekend off👊🏼.”

Nate Thrasher (East) — Finished 14th, 450s: “It was a tough night for me in Indy. I struggled all day. We’re going to try and get healthy in the next two weeks and come out swinging in Alabama.”

Michael Mosiman (West) — Finished 15th, 450s: “We’re going to put Indianapolis behind us. It was not the East / West Shootout I was hoping for. I had a good heat race and wish I could’ve replicated a similar start for the main event, but I have a lot to take away from this race and a lot to learn from. Sometimes things go sideways, but that’s a part of racing. I’m still building, and tonight’s experience is going to help that cause.”

Coty Schock (West) — Finished 17th, 450s: “P17 for INDY. Not much to write about other then gotta be better. Great qualifying, great heat and great start to the main until halfway when I went down in the sand. One race don’t justify who we are so gonna be moving forward with the positives🤝🏻 St. Jude kit was awesome so props to you [FXR Moto and SKDA Moto Creative] for making it happen!”

Carson Mumford (East) — Finished 19th, 450s: “INDY…. Well the weekend didn’t go exactly to plan, I was riding well all day ended up P6 in practice with very close times to the leaders so I know the speed is getting better. The main was looking like it was going to be a good result I was making passes almost every lap. I was somewhere in the top ten and just made a mistake in the sand going down and getting my bike stuck with another rider. We couldn’t get our bikes separated until a track worker helped us an by that time I was almost a lap down so ended the night with a P19. Going to take the positives from the night and put it behind me.”

Gavin Towers (West) — Finished 20th, 450s: “Wow hell of a night in Indy for the East / West showdown! Made a ton of strides in the last week and a half and it really showed last night. P10 in qualifying and P8 straight into the main. As for the main event, start was unreal and to be honest I didn’t breath for the first 5 min and got really pumped up. Taking the positives from this weekend and we will see you in a few weeks!”

Chance Hymas (East) — Finished 21st, 450s: “Not much to say about last night’s performance😐. Disappointed in myself and need to execute when it matters most. Be back in 2 weeks, thanks team🤝.”

