Allen: BUF 'understood what was at stake' vs. NE

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4819a8a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5634x3169+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fca%2F2a%2Fbfa54e00422c8d6303c5b43ef360%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251795544
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
  Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c7177b1/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6293x3540+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fde%2F2f%2Fae83ab0a44daace95c38652229a6%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251905195
Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title
  Associated Press
    ,
  Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_golf_gtihighlights_251214.jpg
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
nbc_fnia_diondawkinsft_251214.jpg
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4819a8a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5634x3169+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fca%2F2a%2Fbfa54e00422c8d6303c5b43ef360%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251795544
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
  Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c7177b1/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6293x3540+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fde%2F2f%2Fae83ab0a44daace95c38652229a6%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251905195
Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title
  Associated Press
    ,
  Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_golf_gtihighlights_251214.jpg
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
nbc_fnia_diondawkinsft_251214.jpg
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Allen: BUF 'understood what was at stake' vs. NE

December 14, 2025 05:16 PM
Josh Allen breaks down the Bills' comeback win in a pivotal divisional matchup vs. the New England Patriots, explaining why Buffalo is such a resilient team.

nbc_fnia_diondawkinsft_251214.jpg
03:37
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots
nbc_nfl_reidpresser_251214.jpg
59
Reid: ‘We came up short on both sides of the ball’
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_251214.jpg
51
Sirianni on how Eagles blocked ‘outside noise’
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
nbc_roto_lamb_251212.jpg
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
nbc_roto_evans_251212.jpg
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
nbc_roto_pitts_251212.jpg
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_injuries_251212.jpg
09:44
Week 15 key injuries: Jacobs, Lamb, Higgins, Smith
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251212.jpg
08:00
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_waiversV2_251212.jpg
04:32
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_toddbowles_251212.jpg
09:35
Bowles, Evans angry after Buccaneers blow lead
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251212.jpg
04:58
Reed, Franklin, Tracy are solid Week 15 FLEX plays
nbc_ffhh_kylepitts_251212.jpg
10:54
Pitts goes off in first round of fantasy playoffs
nbc_roto_dolphinssteelers_251212.jpg
01:56
MIA can make splash plays vs. PIT to cover spread
nbc_roto_tvweek15bestbets_251212.jpg
01:26
Struggling Jets, Colts among Week 15 best bets
nbc_roto_vikingscowboys_251212.jpg
01:51
Can Cowboys cover against Vikings on Sunday night?
nbc_roto_jdweek15bestbets_251212.jpg
02:15
Week 15 best bets: Put money on Bengals, Texans
nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
18:19
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
04:18
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
08:59
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?
nbc_pft_chiefsplayoffs_251212.jpg
03:05
How likely are the Chiefs to miss playoffs?
nbc_pft_broncospackers_251212.jpg
04:03
Broncos searching for ‘signature win’ vs. Packers
nbc_pft_billspats_251212.jpg
06:57
Holley: Patriots ‘love’ being underdogs vs. Bills
nbc_pft_replaydrama_251212.jpg
12:11
NFL replay officiating has ‘gone rogue’
nbc_pft_toddbowles_251212.jpg
19:55
Florio: Bowles ‘now on the hot seat’
nbc_pft_tnfrecap_251212.jpg
16:27
Cousins’ mastery leads Falcons in win over Bucs
tyler.jpg
02:07
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
phil_rivers.jpg
03:05
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets
nbc_roto_packers_broncos_251211.jpg
02:40
Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_golf_rozointv_251214.jpg
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
nbc_pl_plupdate_251214.jpg
11:13
PL Update: Sunderland outlast Newcastle
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
07:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_leedsgoalone_251214.jpg
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoalone_251214.jpg
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_golf_dpwt_251214.jpg
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
nbc_pl_mcicryhl_251214.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16
oly_ssmms_massstartstolz_251214.jpg
08:17
Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnew_251214.jpg
09:09
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Newcastle Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_westhamastonvilla_251214.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_nftot_251214.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Spurs
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_mcipkgoal3_251214.jpg
02:49
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251214.jpg
01:07
Rogers’ screamer gives Villa 3-2 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_251214.jpg
01:06
Sangare’s belter gives Forest 3-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_mcigoal2_251214.jpg
01:10
Foden powers Man City 2-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251214.jpg
01:01
Rogers fires Villa level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251214.jpg
01:18
Hudson-Odoi’s brace doubles Forest’s lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251214.jpg
01:37
Woltemade’s own goal gives Sunderland lead
oly_ssm500_stolz500_251214.jpg
01:46
Stolz battles Zurek for 500m gold in photo finish
nbc_pl_mcigoal1_251214.jpg
01:33
Haaland’s header gives Man City lead over Palace
nbc_pl_westhamgoal2_251214.jpg
01:09
Bowen blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251214.jpg
01:15
Hudson-Odoi taps Nottingham Forest ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251214.jpg
01:01
Mavropanos’ own goal brings Aston Villa level
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1_251214.jpg
01:21
Fernandes drills West Ham ahead in 29 seconds
oly_ssmtp_mensteampursuit_251214.jpg
04:56
U.S. men win fifth-straight WC title in Hamar