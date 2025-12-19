African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
How to watch No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/39137d9/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7159x4027+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fae%2F68%2Fcf86627545bd843cc93f95ba46cd%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1855954854
PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for first-round scramble
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_caleb_pack_bears_251219.jpg
Williams is ascending to being a top QB
nbc_pft_jags_broncos_251219.jpg
Holley: Nix is good ahead of game vs. Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
How to watch No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/39137d9/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7159x4027+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fae%2F68%2Fcf86627545bd843cc93f95ba46cd%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1855954854
PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for first-round scramble
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_caleb_pack_bears_251219.jpg
Williams is ascending to being a top QB
nbc_pft_jags_broncos_251219.jpg
Holley: Nix is good ahead of game vs. Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins

December 18, 2025 07:48 PM
AFCON is here — but African talent shines year round. Whether born on the continent or part of the diaspora, these Premier League stars proudly carry Africa with them every day.

Related Videos

nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
nbc_pl_livtotpreview_251214.jpg
03:51
What’s at stake for Frank, Spurs v. Liverpool?
nbc_pl_tworobsmustoe_251214.jpg
01:01
Are teams ‘sleeping’ on Fulham’s Wilson?
nbc_pl_tworobsearle_251214.jpg
03:33
Sunderland fans ‘played their part’ in derby
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_251214.jpg
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_sakaintr_251213.jpg
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
nbc_pl_arswolpostgamev3_251213.jpg
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
nbc_pl_burfulpostgame_251213.jpg
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
01:40
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_caleb_pack_bears_251219.jpg
02:29
Williams is ascending to being a top QB
nbc_pft_jags_broncos_251219.jpg
03:12
Holley: Nix is good ahead of game vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251219.jpg
03:01
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 16
nbc_pft_puka_apology_stream_251219.jpg
16:04
Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture
sam_darnold_3.jpg
05:52
Rams-Seahawks one of the games of the year
nbc_pft_tombrady_251219.jpg
06:53
Could Brady play in NFL right now at 48 years old?
nbc_pft_samdarnold_251219.jpg
02:28
Holley: TNF was the full Darnold experience
nbc_pft_kyle_shanahan_251219.jpg
04:28
49ers can secure top seed in NFC with three wins
nbc_pft_2ptconversion_121925.jpg
05:46
Seahawks’ bold call for two-point try pays off
nbc_pft_ramsfailedrecovery_251219.jpg
15:13
Rams failed fumble recovery brings teaching moment
nbc_pft_analytics2pt_251219.jpg
08:38
Florio: SEA knew they were going for two in OT
nbc_nba_butlervphx_251219.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Butler, GSW fall short against Suns
nbc_nba_lalutah_doncic_251218(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers past Jazz
nbc_nba_denverorl_jokicmurray_251218(2).jpg
01:58
HLs: Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to win vs. Magic
nbc_nba_hounola_ending_251218(2).jpg
01:57
HLs: Pelicans’ late comeback nets OT win vs. HOU
nbc_nba_nykindy_kolekjbnembhard_251218(2).jpg
01:50
HLs: NYK-IND thriller ends with Brunson dagger
nbc_nba_lacokc_shai_251218(2).jpg
01:54
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander handles LAC
nbc_nba_johnsonvcha_251218.jpg
02:06
HLs: Young returns, but Johnson shines in loss
nbc_nba_ogaustinnoonev2_251218.jpg
12:38
How is it being a No. 1 player in the country?
nbc_nba_ogknickscupwin_251218.jpg
12:47
‘Disappointing’ if Knicks fail to make Finals
nbc_nba_ogculturebuilding_251218.jpg
12:05
Do the Clippers have a culture problem?
nbc_golf_gc_rozo_251218.jpg
10:53
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_251218.jpg
03:04
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
nbc_cfb_leprechaun_251218.jpg
08:29
What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
nbc_roto_rice_251218.jpg
01:24
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
drakelondon.jpg
01:26
London a fantasy must-start if good to go vs. ARI
rjharvey.jpg
01:13
How will Harvey perform against elite JAC defense?
nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218_copy.jpg
06:41
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans