Jaguars vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Its a battle of division leaders when the Jaguars (10-4) travel to Denver to take on the Broncos (12-2).
Bo Nix and the Broncos sit not just atop the AFC West but the entire AFC. They have won 11 straight games. Denver can clinch the AFC West title for the first time since 2015 with a win and a Chargers loss/tie in Dallas. Take it a step further and if the Patriots lose to the Ravens Sunday night in Baltimore and the Bills somehow lose to or tie the Browns in Cleveland, the Broncos clinch the No.1 overall seed in the AFC.
The Jaguars have ridden a white-hot offense to the top of the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence and co. have won their last five games averaging 34.2pts/gm. They can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win coupled with a loss or a tie by either Indianapolis or Houston. If they do win, the Jags will have earned 11 for the first time since 2007.
Lets dive into the numbers and see if we can find an advantage.
Game Details and How to Watch the Jaguars vs. Broncos live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 4:05PM EST
- Site: Empower Field at Mile High
- City: Denver, CO
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game Odds: Jaguars at Broncos
The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars (+154), Denver Broncos (-185)
- Spread: Broncos -3.5
- Total: 47.5 points
This game opened at Broncos -2.5 with the Game Total set at 43.5.
Quarterback Matchup: Jacksonville at Denver
- Jaguars Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence
Last Game: 12/14 vs. Jets - 20-32, 330yds, 5TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 5 carries for 51yds rushing
Season: 14GP, 273-457, 3210yds, 23TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 32 times, 66 carries for 302yds rushing
- Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix
Last Game: 12/14 vs. Green Bay - 23-34, 302yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 7 carries for 10yds rushing
Season: 14GP, 320-504, 3256yds, 23TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 16 times, 62 carries for 254yds rushing
Jaguars at Broncos: Team Stats and Betting Trends
- Last week, Trevor Lawrence became the first player in NFL history to have 5 TD passes, 1 TD run & 50+ rush yds in a single game
- Lawrence has gone 3 straight games without a turnover, the longest streak of his career
- Denver has 11 wins this season when trailing, tied with last season’s Chiefs for the most in a season in NFL history
- The Broncos lead the NFL with 58 sacks this season, 10 more than the next closest team
- With 3 more TD, Bo Nix will join Justin Herbert as the only QBs in NFL history with 30+ total TD in each of a player’s first 2 seasons
- Denver is 6-7-1 ATS this season
- Jacksonville is 9-5 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Jaguars 14 games this season (8-6)
- The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Broncos 14 games this season (6-8)
Jaguars Player Injuries
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (finger) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game
- LT Walker Little (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LG Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Josh Hines-Allen (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Danny Striggow (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Jalen McLeod (ankle) is eligible to be activated from the IR
Broncos Player Injuries
- LB Justin Strnad (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Karene Reid (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR
- OG Ben Powers (biceps) is eligible to be activated off the IR
- LB Drew Sanders (foot) is eligible to be activated off the IR
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jaguars and the Broncos
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Jacksonville Jaguars at +3.5.
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 47.5.
