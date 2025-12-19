 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beau Pribula
Missouri QB Beau Pribula enters transfer portal again, freshman Matt Zollers to start in Gator Bowl
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Stephon Castle spurring the offense in San Antonio
Kyle Backhus
Phillies bolster bullpen with lefty specialist Kyle Backhus in trade with Diamondbacks

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_draftkings_251219.jpg
Thunder, Sixers take center stage on NBA Friday
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Beau Pribula
Missouri QB Beau Pribula enters transfer portal again, freshman Matt Zollers to start in Gator Bowl
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Stephon Castle spurring the offense in San Antonio
Kyle Backhus
Phillies bolster bullpen with lefty specialist Kyle Backhus in trade with Diamondbacks

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_draftkings_251219.jpg
Thunder, Sixers take center stage on NBA Friday
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Examining Mavericks, Hornets play-in chances

December 19, 2025 12:33 PM
Kenny Beecham and the Numbers on the Board crew break down if it's too late for the likes of the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets to make a run to the NBA postseason after tough starts.

Related Videos

nbc_enjoy_draftkings_251219.jpg
04:59
Thunder, Sixers take center stage on NBA Friday
nbc_nba_butlervphx_251219.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Butler, GSW fall short against Suns
nbc_nba_lalutah_doncic_251218(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers past Jazz
nbc_nba_denverorl_jokicmurray_251218(2).jpg
01:58
HLs: Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to win vs. Magic
nbc_nba_hounola_ending_251218(2).jpg
01:57
HLs: Pelicans’ late comeback nets OT win vs. HOU
nbc_nba_nykindy_kolekjbnembhard_251218(2).jpg
01:50
HLs: NYK-IND thriller ends with Brunson dagger
nbc_nba_lacokc_shai_251218(2).jpg
01:54
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander handles LAC
nbc_nba_johnsonvcha_251218.jpg
02:06
HLs: Young returns, but Johnson shines in loss
nbc_nba_ogaustinnoonev2_251218.jpg
12:38
How is it being a No. 1 player in the country?
nbc_nba_ogknickscupwin_251218.jpg
12:47
‘Disappointing’ if Knicks fail to make Finals
nbc_nba_ogculturebuilding_251218.jpg
12:05
Do the Clippers have a culture problem?
nbc_roto_jamorant_251218.jpg
01:47
Morant seen on crutches prior to game vs. MIN
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251218.jpg
02:06
Young trending toward playing this weekend
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_251218.jpg
01:35
Edwards’ return from injury remains in question
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_nbc_enjoy_easternallstars_251218.jpg
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251218.jpg
04:48
George becoming ‘explosive’ scorer for Jazz
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarballot_251218.jpg
09:57
NBA All-Star roster build: Western Conference
nbc_roto_nbaeasternconference_251218.jpg
02:33
Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge
nbc_nba_memvsmin_jjjhl_251217.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Jackson powers Memphis over Minnesota
nbc_nba_clevschi_giddeytripdoub_251217.jpg
02:11
HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs
jalen_brunson.jpg
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
nbc_roto_og_251217.jpg
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
nbc_roto_lavinev2_251217.jpg
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
nbc_roto_warriorsstarters_251217.jpg
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
04:09
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
07:21
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
01:40
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_caleb_pack_bears_251219.jpg
02:29
Bears’ Williams is ascending to being a top QB
charbonnet.jpg
11:41
Inside SEA Charbonnet’s wacky fumble recovery
nbc_pft_jags_broncos_251219.jpg
03:12
Holley: Nix playing well ahead of game vs. Jaguars
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251219.jpg
03:01
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 16
nbc_pft_puka_apology_stream_251219.jpg
16:04
Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture
sam_darnold_3.jpg
05:52
Rams-Seahawks one of the games of the year
oly_sb_snowshow_andersonintvfull.jpg
09:55
Anderson enjoying journey on way to Milan Cortina
nbc_pft_tombrady_251219.jpg
06:53
Could Brady play in NFL right now at 48 years old?
nbc_pft_samdarnold_251219.jpg
02:28
Holley: TNF was the full Darnold experience
nbc_pft_kyle_shanahan_251219.jpg
04:28
49ers can secure top seed in NFC with three wins
nbc_pft_2ptconversion_121925.jpg
05:46
Seahawks’ bold call for two-point try pays off
nbc_pft_ramsfailedrecovery_251219.jpg
15:13
Rams failed fumble recovery brings teaching moment
nbc_pft_analytics2pt_251219.jpg
08:38
Florio: SEA knew they were going for two in OT
nbc_bwoa_sizzle_251218.jpg
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
nbc_golf_gc_rozo_251218.jpg
10:53
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_251218.jpg
03:04
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
nbc_cfb_leprechaun_251218.jpg
08:29
What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun
nbc_cfb_pricefeature_251218.jpg
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
nbc_roto_rice_251218.jpg
01:24
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
drakelondon.jpg
01:26
London a fantasy must-start if good to go vs. ARI
rjharvey.jpg
01:13
How will Harvey perform against elite JAC defense?
nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218_copy.jpg
06:41
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes