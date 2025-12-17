 Skip navigation
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
SMX 2024 Dave Prater at the podium.jpg
Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uconntex_251217.jpg
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
jalen_brunson.jpg
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Saka speaks on his evolution and growth

December 17, 2025 05:43 PM
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka sits down with Joe Prince-Wright and embracing his role as a leader, what he's aiming to accomplish in his career and his love for the Boston Celtics.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
nbc_pl_livtotpreview_251214.jpg
03:51
What’s at stake for Frank, Spurs v. Liverpool?
nbc_pl_tworobsmustoe_251214.jpg
01:01
Are teams ‘sleeping’ on Fulham’s Wilson?
nbc_pl_tworobsearle_251214.jpg
03:33
Sunderland fans ‘played their part’ in derby
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_251214.jpg
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_sakaintr_251213.jpg
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
nbc_pl_arswolpostgamev3_251213.jpg
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
nbc_pl_burfulpostgame_251213.jpg
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
nbc_pl_sunnewundertheskin_251209.jpg
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_wcbb_uconntex_251217.jpg
03:10
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
jalen_brunson.jpg
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
nbc_wnba_usnwbb_251217.jpg
10:26
Reese’s future with Sky; young talent at USA Camp
nbc_golf_wagner14clubs_251217.jpg
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
nbc_wnba_cbaupdatev2_251217.jpg
09:48
Breaking down CBA updates, revenue sharing
nbc_wnba_ajawilsonv2_251217.jpg
14:14
Unpacking Wilson’s ‘legendary’ run, ongoing legacy
nbc_wnba_sitesriversintv_251217.jpg
19:42
Rivers on goals for Unrivaled 2026 season
nbc_roto_og_251217.jpg
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
nbc_roto_lavinev2_251217.jpg
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
nbc_roto_warriorsstarters_251217.jpg
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_251217.jpg
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
nbc_roto_tuatagovalia_251217.jpg
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251217.jpg
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
nbc_ffhh_bartrivia_251217.jpg
09:39
Who has most fantasy points per pass attempt?
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251217.jpg
06:18
Packers, Bears neck-and-neck to win NFC North
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_opencloseherbert_251217.jpg
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_tuanews_251217.jpg
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot