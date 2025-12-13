Arteta: Arsenal looked 'very passive' in win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Horvath to Heidenreich on 4th-and-goal leads No. 22 Navy to a 17-16 win over Army
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Beers scores 22 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma over No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th straight win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Azzi Fudd leads No. 1 UConn’s 79-51 rout of 16th-ranked USC with JuJu Watkins looking on
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Horvath to Heidenreich on 4th-and-goal leads No. 22 Navy to a 17-16 win over Army
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Beers scores 22 to lead No. 9 Oklahoma over No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th straight win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Azzi Fudd leads No. 1 UConn’s 79-51 rout of 16th-ranked USC with JuJu Watkins looking on
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Arteta: Arsenal looked 'very passive' in win
December 13, 2025 06:55 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta unpacks his side's 'passive' 2-1 win over Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 16.
Related Videos
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
10:03
Can Arsenal get back on track against Wolves?
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
02:03
Palace’s Mitchell deserves more recognition
01:58
Breaking down Simons’ ‘breakout game’ for Spurs
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
Latest Clips
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
01:59
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
12:24
PL Update: Ekitike leads Reds in Salah’s return
04:12
Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey
01:55
Sandfort heats up for Nebraska in win vs. Illinois
05:19
Nebraska sent a message with win at Illinois
10:59
HLs: Nebraska wins on game-winner vs. Illinois
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
03:35
Urness stomps women’s ski big air win
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
07:30
HLs: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 3
15:39
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
06:08
Ogiwara spins to win in men’s snowboard big air
04:04
Onitsuka seals Steamboat big air win on final run
11:48
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 16
03:39
Evans gives hilarious interview after WDC win
01:27
Mosquera’s own goal gifts Arsenal lead v. Wolves
01:37
Arokodare heads Wolves level with Arsenal
05:05
Purdue’s Cluff pounds paint in win vs. Marquette
01:01
Johnstone’s own goal gives Arsenal lead v. Wolves
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
02:24
Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women’s ski big air
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
12:01
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 16
01:03
Sonne gives Burnley late hope against Fulham
01:33
Wilson curls Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
21:52
Sexton, Prado preview 2026 season SMX team changes
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue