What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games

The college football postseason continues on today with three bowls games on the schedule, including one first round College Football Playoff matchup.

The 2025–26 college football season includes 41 bowl games: four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.

How to watch college football bowl games on Dec. 19:

Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan

Where: Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC)

When: 11am ET

Watch: ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Memphis vs. NC State

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

When: 2:30pm ET

Watch: ESPN

CFP First Round Game

Oklahoma (8) vs. Alabama (9)

Where: Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)

When: 8pm ET

Watch: ABC, ESPN

Full list of 2025-26 college football bowl games

