What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
The college football postseason continues on today with three bowls games on the schedule, including one first round College Football Playoff matchup.
The 2025–26 college football season includes 41 bowl games: four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.
How to watch college football bowl games on Dec. 19:
Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan
Where: Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC)
When: 11am ET
Watch: ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Memphis vs. NC State
Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
When: 2:30pm ET
Watch: ESPN
CFP First Round Game
Oklahoma (8) vs. Alabama (9)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)
When: 8pm ET
Watch: ABC, ESPN
