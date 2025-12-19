 Skip navigation
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games

  
Published December 19, 2025 01:24 PM

The college football postseason continues on today with three bowls games on the schedule, including one first round College Football Playoff matchup.

The 2025–26 college football season includes 41 bowl games: four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.

The five most compelling bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff
We’ve got your schedule set from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day. From Hawaii to the Bronx, here are the games to watch.

How to watch college football bowl games on Dec. 19:

Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan
Where: Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC)
When: 11am ET
Watch: ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Memphis vs. NC State
Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
When: 2:30pm ET
Watch: ESPN

CFP First Round Game
Oklahoma (8) vs. Alabama (9)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)
When: 8pm ET
Watch: ABC, ESPN

College Football Bowl Bets, Odds, Predictions: Alabama vs Oklahoma, Miami vs Texas A&M, Houston vs LSU, More!
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down some of his favorite bowl season bets ahead of the first round.

Full list of 2025-26 college football bowl games

For the full schedule of bowl games through January, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game, click here.

NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
College Football Playoffs first round: Previews, how to watch, head-to-head records
The first round of the College Football Playoffs has it all; SEC faceoffs, head coaching debuts and two Power Four vs. Power Five matchups.

What is the 2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule?

The 11-game college football playoff begins Friday, Dec 19 when No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 8 Oklahoma and end with the national championship game on Monday, Jan 19. Click below for the full schedule and how to watch options.

2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels