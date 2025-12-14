Leeds 'gain momentum' with draw against Brentford

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Report: Veteran pitcher Merrill Kelly returns to Diamondbacks on two-year, $40 million deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Report: Veteran pitcher Merrill Kelly returns to Diamondbacks on two-year, $40 million deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Leeds 'gain momentum' with draw against Brentford
December 14, 2025 01:34 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Leeds' crucial point earned against Brentford in a 1-1 draw at the Gtech in Matchweek 16.
Related Videos
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
10:03
Can Arsenal get back on track against Wolves?
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
02:03
Palace’s Mitchell deserves more recognition
01:58
Breaking down Simons’ ‘breakout game’ for Spurs
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
Latest Clips
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16
08:17
Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé
09:09
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Newcastle Matchweek 16
10:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 16
07:57
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Spurs
02:49
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City
01:07
Rogers’ screamer gives Villa 3-2 lead v. West Ham
01:06
Sangare’s belter gives Forest 3-0 lead over Spurs
01:10
Foden powers Man City 2-0 in front of Palace
01:01
Rogers fires Villa level at 2-2 with West Ham
01:18
Hudson-Odoi’s brace doubles Forest’s lead v. Spurs
01:37
Woltemade’s own goal gives Sunderland lead
01:46
Stolz battles Zurek for 500m gold in photo finish
01:33
Haaland’s header gives Man City lead over Palace
01:09
Bowen blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
01:15
Hudson-Odoi taps Nottingham Forest ahead of Spurs
01:01
Mavropanos’ own goal brings Aston Villa level
01:21
Fernandes drills West Ham ahead in 29 seconds
04:56
U.S. men win fifth-straight WC title in Hamar
04:15
U.S. women skate to team pursuit silver in Hamar
01:54
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
01:59
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
12:24
PL Update: Ekitike leads Reds in Salah’s return
03:28
Who are the top four teams in the Big Ten?
04:12
Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue