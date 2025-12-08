 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Can Arsenal get back on track against Wolves?

December 8, 2025 12:41 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards look ahead to Matchweek 16 to preview Arsenal's matchup with Wolves at the Emirates.

nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robbiesavlars_251209.jpg
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcisun_251209.jpg
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
nbc_pl_amorimandedwardsintrs_251208.jpg
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
nbc_pl_masonmountintr_251208.jpg
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmupostgame_251208.jpg
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_251208.jpg
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
nbc_pst_rmamc_251208.jpg
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
nbc_pst_liverpoolintermilan_251208.jpg
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
nbc_pst_salahsituation_251208.jpg
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
nbc_pl_earle_251207.jpg
02:03
Palace’s Mitchell deserves more recognition
nbc_pl_mustoe_251207.jpg
01:58
Breaking down Simons’ ‘breakout game’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_lowedown_251207.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_guehinketiahintv_251207.jpg
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
nbc_pl_fulcppostgame_251207.jpg
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
nbc_pl_bhawhupostgame_251207.jpg
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
nbc_pl_owenintvonsalah_251207.jpg
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251207.jpg
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches
nbc_pl_salahintv_251207.jpg
13:08
Unpacking Salah’s ‘troubling’ comments
nbc_pl_goalzone_moyes_251206.jpg
42
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
nbc_pl_goalzone_slot_251206.jpg
04:44
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
nbc_pl_goalzone_farke_251206.jpg
03:48
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’
nbc_pl_goalzone_tanakaintrv_251206.jpg
03:08
Tanaka: Leeds didn’t give up against Liverpool
nbc_pl_goalzone_leevliv_251206.jpg
05:08
Liverpool ‘not good enough’ to finish off Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251206.jpg
02:40
Arteta: Loss to Villa ‘really difficult to take’
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251206.jpg
52
Emery praises ‘fantastic’ Villa against Arsenal
nbc_pl_buendiacashintv_251206.jpg
02:14
Buendia, Cash reflect on Villa’s ‘incredible’ win

nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
nbc_nba_porvsnop_251211.jpg
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
nbc_nba_ogleaguepass_251211.jpg
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka
nbc_nba_ogspurshope_251211.jpg
11:52
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
nbc_nba_jaylenbrownhl_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
nbc_nba_amenhl_251211.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
kennyraidersvegasquarterback.jpg
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
nbc_roto_taylor_251211.jpg
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rico_251211.jpg
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
nbc_rtf_heismanchanges_251211.jpg
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
nbc_roto_chet_251211.jpg
01:36
Holmgren’s efficiency boosting fantasy output
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
nbc_roto_victor_251211.jpg
01:25
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC
nbc_roto_curry_251211v2.jpg
01:25
Steph ‘looking good’ to return Friday for Warriors
nbc_dlb_philliprivers_251211.jpg
04:21
Can Rivers be a ‘spark of hope’ for Colts?
nbc_dps_dponsherronemoore_251211.jpg
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
nbc_rtf_notredame_251211.jpg
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
nbc_dps_tonygarciainterview_251211.jpg
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
nbc_dps_robgronkowskiinterview_251211.jpg
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
SherroneMooreDPS12-11Wetzel.jpg
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
nbc_rtf_bevacquacomments_251211.jpg
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
nbc_rtf_newmichigancoach_251211.jpg
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
nbc_rtf_coachingsearch_251211.jpg
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
nbc_rtf_moorefired_251211.jpg
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore