Report: Veteran pitcher Merrill Kelly returns to Diamondbacks on two-year, $40 million deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4ede26a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5487x3086+0+286/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F2b%2F20%2F8d8cd01a4d3598726013bfb0d530%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251771497
Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/904dbd5/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6394x3597+0+334/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F1d%2F67%2F1f9b1c794a2295a546f240f3137b%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251860530
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4ede26a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5487x3086+0+286/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F2b%2F20%2F8d8cd01a4d3598726013bfb0d530%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251771497
Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/904dbd5/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6394x3597+0+334/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F1d%2F67%2F1f9b1c794a2295a546f240f3137b%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251860530
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Report: Veteran pitcher Merrill Kelly returns to Diamondbacks on two-year, $40 million deal

  
Published December 14, 2025 02:28 PM

PHOENIX — Veteran starting pitcher Merrill Kelly agreed Sunday to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a two-year, $40 million deal, according to a person familiar with the move.

The right-hander spent the first 6 1/2 years of his career with the Diamondbacks before the pending free agent was dealt to the Texas Rangers at this year’s trade deadline in July. He was good for both teams, finishing with a combined 12-9 record and 3.52 ERA.

Kelly’s return to the desert isn’t a huge surprise considering he’s a Scottsdale native and played in college at Arizona State.

The fan favorite was a key piece of the team that went to the World Series in 2023. He had a 12-8 record and a 3.29 ERA that season, adding a masterful performance in Game 2 of the World Series against the Rangers, which is the only game the D-backs would win in the Fall Classic.

The 37-year-old doesn’t have overpowering stuff but thrives thanks to a six-pitch mix that keeps hitters off balance. He has carved out a solid MLB career despite not making his debut until he was 30 in 2019.

He was drafted in 2010 by the Tampa Bay Rays but got stuck in Triple A before electing to sign with the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization from 2015 to 2018, going 48-32 with a 3.86 ERA.

The Diamondbacks liked what they saw and signed him to a four-year, $14.5 million deal in 2018.

He agreed to an two-year, $18 million deal with Arizona in 2022 that covered the 2023 and 2024 seasons and included a club option for 2025 that the D-backs exercised.